Mount Rainier’s Sunrise area now open to travelers

A hiker takes in the view of Mount Rainier from atop Fremont Ridge at Sunrise. chill@thenewstribune.com

The popular Sunrise area of Mount Rainier National Park is open for the first time since October 2020 for travelers seeking dazzling views of the mountain and a multitude of day hikes.

Sunrise, at an elevation of 6,400 feet, is the highest point that can be reached by vehicle at the park.

In summer, mountain meadows are filled with wildflowers and on clear summer days, Sunrise provides views of Mount Rainier and Emmons Glacier.

Sunrise Point offers nearly 360-degree views of the surrounding valleys, Mount Rainier and other volcanoes in the Cascade Range. These views and trail system make Sunrise the second-most visited location in the park. Sunrise is 60 miles northeast of the Nisqually Entrance and 14 miles northwest of the Sunrise/White River turnoff on state Route 410.

The Sunrise Visitor Center is closed, but rangers are staffing outdoor information tables there and at other visitor centers.

Sunrise Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Longmire Museum, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center at Paradise, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily

Ohanapecosh Visitor Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

Longmire Wilderness Information Center, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with limited capacity inside

White River Ranger Station, 7:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily with limited capacity inside

Paradise Wilderness Information Center, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with limited capacity inside

Carbon River Ranger Station rangers are available to assist with registration for wilderness camping permits & information 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Current status of facilities, including visitor centers and wilderness information centers, can be found on the Status of Operations webpage at go.usa.gov/xHFQh.

Wilderness rangers report on current trail conditions, including bridges and foot logs, as they venture into the field. Check out the Current Trail Conditions webpage at go.usa.gov/x6yS9.

For more information on the road status throughout the park, visit the Road Status webpage at go.usa.gov/xHFQt.

For a more in-depth look at what is open, visit the Spring Opening 2021 webpage at go.usa.gov/x6vZ4.