Westport salmon fishing now open seven days a week

Salmon fishing out of Westport is now open seven days a week.

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week that weeklong fishing would begin Friday, Aug. 6 and continue until Sept. 15, or earlier if the quota is met.

The limit is two salmon, no more than one of which may be a Chinook of a minimum size of 22 inches. Coho minimum size is 16 inches and wild coho must be released.

The most recent report from Fish and Wildlife had 2,364 anglers fishing out of Westport the week of July 19-25, catching 771 Chinook and 342 coho. As of July 25, 31% of the area guideline for Chinook had been taken, 9% of the subarea quota.

Bottomfishing remains solid with mostly limits of rockfish and lingcod on the majority of charter trips. That season runs through Oct. 16.

The Westport Charterboat Association derby continues. The largest Chinook so far was caught early in the season, June 29, by Larry Tsunoda of Shoreline, who caught the 27.65-pound fish aboard the Gold Rush. The largest Chinook of the season caught by a derby ticket holder – tickets are available at charter offices – wins the $10,000 top prize. There are also prizes for the largest halibut, lingcod, tuna and coho of the season.

Find derby results on charter contact information at charterwestport.com.