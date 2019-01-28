WIAA announces executive director recommendation; two pivotal classification amendments pass

Mick Hoffman, who is the assistant superintendent for Vancouver Public Schools, has been recommended as the next WIAA executive director, the organization announced at its 2019 Winter Coalition on Monday.
Hoffman will replace outgoing executive director Mike Colbrese, who announced his impending retirement in November 2017, at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments