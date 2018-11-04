Rivers torches Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s frantic rally falls 1 play short in 25-17 loss to LA

Russell Wilson’s magic and the Seahawks’ offense came down to a frantic, final drive and then play with the game clock already expired.
Then, the magic ran out.
Wilson’s pass got deflected just before it reached David Moore and went off the receiver’s chest in the back of the end zone. That’s how Seattle’s 25-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers ended Sunday at CenturyLink Field.
But the Seahawks (4-4) lost it way before that.
Wilson hit Nick Vannett with a bullet pass the tight end snared on fourth down with 1:50 left to bring Seattle within 1:50 left. The Seahawks had all three time outs remaining.
They had Sebastian Janikowski kick a plop ball short on a semi-onside kickoff, but the Chargers fielded that easily at their own 42-yard line. After two runs and Seattle timeouts, on third and 7 from the 50, defensive tackle Jarran Reed sacked Philip Rivers back to his own 40. The resulting punt was downed at the Seahawks 18.
Wilson and the offense had 82 yards and 1:24 to go, with no time outs.
Wilson completed a pass to Tyler Lockett to the Seattle 40, then the Seahawks got to the Chargers 44 thanks to a roughing-the-passer foul on Charger Melvin Ingram. Wilson ran to the Chargers 28, then spiked the ball with 30 seconds to go. On second down he dropped the shotgun snap and threw incomplete. With 24 seconds left a dump-off pass to Mike Davis was short of the line to gain. On fourth down, Wilson chucked one up in the end zone for Lockett, as it was broken up by cornerback Michael Davis, flags flew for interference on Davis.
The game extended by one play. From the 1-yard line, the Chargers barked offensive signals causing left guard J.R. Sweezy to jump early to push the ball back to the 6. On the next snap, Wilson waited then fired a dart to the back of the end zone for Moore. Chargers safety Jahleel Addae made a fantastic play coming across off his receiver Lockett to tip the ball before it arrived to Moore. The ball hit Moore squarely in the chest between the numbers, and slammed off Moore’s chest to the turf.
Wilson’s head dropped. Moore stayed on the ground for several seconds.
The Chargers (6-2) ran around them celebrating the win.
Wilson completed 26 of 39 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and the killer interception.
Wilson appeared to hand the Chargers the game with 7 minutes left when he threw outside left intending to target Moore, but Chargers cornerback Desmond King was the only man out there. King caught the pass for an interception and returned it easily 42 yards. Los Angeles’ Caleb Sturgis missed his second extra point, on top of a missed field goal, and Seattle trailed 25-10.
The Seahawks’ ensuing drive gained yards, to the Chargers 6-yard line, but took more than 5 minutes. Moore dropped a touchdown pass with more than 2 minutes left, costing Seattle more time. By the time Vannett caught his TD, only 1:50 remained.
The Seahawks’ offense went back into 2017, and first two weeks of this season, mode in the second half. That was because lead running back Chris Carson, who had 100-yard rushing days in his last three games, went out in the second quarter after he re-injured his hip. That injury kept him out of the win at Arizona on Sept. 30.
Mike Davis replaced Carson, who romped for 40 yards on only eight carries early and ran for 15 yards on the game’s first play.
Then strong safety Bradley McDougald left in the second half with knee injury. He’s been the Seahawks’ most consistent and best player from the opening game. Second-year man Delano Hill replaced McDougald.
McDougald returned with 9:45 left—at free safety, after starter there Tedric Thompson hurt his left arm or shoulder making a tackle after a Chargers catch for a first down near midfield.
The Seahawks trailed 19-10 after a first half in which they scored first—to end a 13-play opening drive with nine runs then a touchdown pass of 10 yards from Wilson to Jaron Brown. Brown then started the latest rendition of Seahawks’ Wide Receivers Theater in the end zone to celebrate a score.
Seattle rarely pressured Rivers in the first half. That allowed the iconic quarterback playing in his 200th consecutive game for the Chargers far too much time to find wide receiver Keenan Allen running free past Seahawks defensive backs for huge plays.
Allen had four catches for 95 yards, including a 54-yard move behind every Seahawks when Seattle rushed just three against Rivers on a third down in the second quarter. On the next play Melvin Gordon ran 34 yards for the touchdown that put the Chargers ahead 12-7. Allen also had a 28-yard run on a fly sweep around Seattle defensive end Frank Clark on the Chargers’ first offensive play. That started a 10-play, 94-yard march by L.A. to Rivers’ touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams, past rookie cornerback Tre Flowers outside.
The Chargers extended their lead to 19-7 late in the second quarter on Mike Williams’ 30-yard catch then run through Flowers’ attempt at an arm tackle along the left sideline to the end zone.
The Seahawks answered with a field goal on a hurried drive to end the half, Janikowski from 44 yards. But they squandered having three time outs and the ball at the 50-yard line with 47 seconds left in the half. Throws and runs in the middle of the field used the time outs. Then a false-start on wide receiver David Moore required a 10-second runoff of the game clock, to 9 seconds. Russell Wilson didn’t spike the ball on the next snap until 4 seconds remained, instead of taking a shot at throwing into the end zone once before the Janikowski field-goal try.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll apparently feared a sack there that would have ended the half with his team getting zero points instead of the three.
Moore also had a pass-interference foul to negate a catch for a first down by Doug Baldwin on third down earlier in the second quarter. That ruined a drive and forced Janikowski into a 51-yard field-goal try. His kick hit off the upright no good.
The Chargers rolled to 249 yards on just 25 plays in the opening half. Allowing 10 yards per play is no way to win a game, and Seattle was fortunate to be down only 19-10 at halftime.
Comments