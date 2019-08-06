Mariners homestand preview: Padres, Rays make trips to Seattle

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. runs to first as he hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP

The Seattle Mariners (47-67) matched a season-high six-game winning streak on the road in Texas last week, but then dropped four in a row to the Rangers and Houston to end their trip.

A brief homestand this week includes meetings with interleague rival San Diego and American League East contender Tampa Bay.

All games are broadcast on television on Root Sports Northwest and radio on 710 ESPN.

Opposing team records and pitching stats updated through Sunday’s games.

MARINERS HOMESTAND PREVIEW

Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Opponent: San Diego, 7:10 p.m. Pitching probables: Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 5.09 ERA) vs. Wade LeBlanc (6-4, 5.17).

Wednesday, Aug. 7 — San Diego, 3:40 p.m. Joey Lucchesi (7-6, 4.23) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 5.49).

Thursday, Aug. 8 — Off day.

Friday, Aug. 9 — Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. TBD vs. Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.32).

Saturday, Aug. 10 — Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.78) vs. Tommy Milone (1-6, 4.33).

Sunday, Aug. 11 — Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. TBD vs. LeBlanc.

Monday, Aug. 12 — Off day.

* - LeBlanc and Milone are often preceded by an opener.

About the Padres (51-60): The Mariners are in jeopardy of losing the Vedder Cup lead during this two-game series against their spring training facility partner. Seattle is currently in front in the all-time series (55-53), but the Padres have won seven of the past eight meetings dating back to 2016, and swept the two-game set in San Diego in April. ... Despite sitting in last place in the NL West, more than 20 games back of the first-place Dodgers, San Diego is only seven games behind in the NL Wild Card race. ... Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is a contender for NL Rookie of the Year. Tatis is slashing at .323/.383/.587 with 12 doubles, five triples, 19 homers, 46 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 76 games, and leads the Padres in batting average. ... First baseman Eric Hosmer (team-leading 20 doubles and 75 RBIs, 16 homers) and third baseman Manny Machado (team-leading 26 homers, 15 doubles, 69 RBIs) fuel the offense.

About the Rays (65-48): The Rays were on a six-game winning streak entering the week, but the Mariners might be catching them at the right time. Three pitchers in Tampa Bay’s starting rotation — Yonny Chirinos, Tyler Glasnow and reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell — are on the injured list. Chirinos (finger inflammation) was placed on the IL Monday, Glasnow (forearm strain) has been there since May, and Snell, a Shorewood High School product, had arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow last week and isn’t expected to return until September. ... The Rays do still have Morton, whose ERA is the second-lowest in the AL. Rookie Brendan McKay (2-1, 4.38) is the only other starter currently listed on Tampa Bay’s depth chart. ... This marks the first visit to Seattle for former Mariners Mike Zunino and Guillermo Herdia this season. Both were part of the trade that brought Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley to the Mariners organization. ... This is the first meeting between the Mariners and Rays this season. Seattle has lost just two of the past 14 meetings since 2016. ... The Rays are currently positioned in the AL’s second Wild Card spot, and are eight games behind the Yankees in the AL East.