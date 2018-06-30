Has the ball landed? Mike Zunino launched ridiculous HR against Royals

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino almost launched a home run out of Seattle's Safeco Field against Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy on June 29. It traveled 454 feet. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.