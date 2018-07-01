AP source: LeBron speaks with Cavs as free agency opens

FLE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James flexes his arm after making a basket and drawing a foul call against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The superstar declined his $35.6 million contract option on Friday, June 29, 2018, with Cleveland and will become a free agent. The four-time MVP could re-sign with his hometown Cavaliers, or go in a completely direction. What he decides in the next few days could re-shape the NBA landscape. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo