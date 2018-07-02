New guy, old soul: Daniel Schlereth fills the left-handed hole in the Tacoma Rainiers bullpen

Daniel Schlereth has been the new guy in plenty of clubhouses. He has plenty of experience settling into a new team.
“The first couple (days), it takes a little bit of getting used to,” Schlereth said at Cheney Stadium before Monday night's game between the Rainiers and Reno. “But once you get your feet settled and know your surroundings, it should get a little easier.”
Schlereth got his first action for the Rainiers — his 18th team in an 11-year career — Sunday, working with yet another new catcher and pitching coach. He signed a free-agent contract with the Mariners on June 5. He pitched eight games for Double-A Arkansas (1.35 ERA) before being moved to Tacoma.
“I’m just trying to throw the ball over the plate at that point,” Schlereth said. “I like to meet with catchers and tell them what I’m about and see what our plan is. I’ve changed teams so many times that I’ve had to do that a time or two, and it’s getting familiar for me and not too difficult.”
Coming into a one-on, one-out situation, Schlereth quickly rolled an inning-ending double play. Going out for another inning of work, though, he struggled, allowing a single and walking two to load the bases before being pulled.
One of the walks and the single came against left-handed batters. Schlereth, the only left-hander in the Rainiers bullpen, is looking at getting all of the left-handed matchup situations he can stomach in the upcoming weeks.
“I’ve done this before,” Schlereth said. “Practically everyday, if that spot comes up, you’re going to throw. Once you get those reps and face some guys, you get a good plan for what you need to do to get outs on a nightly basis. Hopefully I’ll have some smooth sailing here."
Schlereth, who last pitched in the majors in 2012, has thrown 93 innings in the majors for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Detroit Tigers. The 32-year-old has career record of 5-6 with a 4.35 ERA.
Law's back — and still hot
Adam Law was called up to Tacoma on May 27, hit .400 in 10 games, and was sent back down to Double-A Arkansas.
Wait, what?
With the Double-A Travelers chasing a first-half Texas League title and in need of infielders, the decision was made to send Law — one of the Rainiers’ hottest hitters — back to help see the half through.
“It wasn’t performance-based in how he did here,” manager Pat Listach said. “I know he was still disappointed when he went down, but we explained to him before he left that they needed infielders down there, and he was a good guy to go down and help them win the first half."
The Travelers won the half, Law came back to Tacoma, and immediately picked up where he left off. Through the first five games of his second stint, Law is hitting .350 with three multi-hit games and three doubles.
“He’s having good at-bats, driving the ball to all fields,” Listach said. “He’s getting good pitches to hit and he’s not missing them."
