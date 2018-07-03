Longley blames Philippines coach for World Cup violence

In this July 4, 2018, photo, Australia assistant coach and former NBA star Luc Longley speaks to the media as he arrives at Brisbane airport, after the violence that marred a World Cup qualifying match between the teams on Monday. Longley describes the bench-clearing brawl which saw 13 players, including four Australians, ejected from the match as the worst thing he had seen on a basketball court. AAP Image via AP Dan Peled