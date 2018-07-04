Wade LeBlanc: 'I thought my career was over.' Now he's Mariners' feel-good story

Mariners left-hander Wade LeBlanc talks after signing a contract extension through the 2019 season and then pitching seven innings, allowing three hits in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 3.
By
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

National

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.