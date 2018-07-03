Big innings power Rainiers to blowout over Reno

When the Tacoma Rainiers leave for Albuquerque on Wednesday, you won’t be able to accuse them of leaving any runs in Washington.
The Rainiers (45-40) brought the offensive fireworks to the yard Tuesday night, breaking open a pair of big innings in an 11-4 rout of the Reno Aces (38-47) that was over long before Darin Gillies struck out Steven Souza Jr. for the third out in the top of the ninth inning.
Tacoma put up six runs in the third and four in the fifth, blasting open a lead that never came into doubt. It’s the 11th time this season the Rainiers reached double digits.
“That definitely helps when you get on them early,” right fielder Cameron Perkins said after the game. “Whenever we got hits, we got them in bunches.”
By the end of the fifth inning, every Tacoma starter had a hit and had scored a run. Six Rainiers drove runs in, as Tacoma went 7 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
“It was definitely good,” Perkins said. “It’s a lot easier to hit when guys around you are hitting too.”
Perkins, who just yesterday broke his five-game slump since coming off the disabled list, led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
“I put him in the four-hole for a reason,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said. “This guy is hitting .328 against lefties. Why not put him in the four-hole against this lefty? He came out and he had a great day.”
Christian Bergman earned the win, going six innings and giving up two runs on a home run by Souza in the top of the sixth inning. Tucker Healy allowed a pair of solo home runs in his first action back from the DL. Gillies faced five batters to get the final four outs.
Benchmark win
The win Tuesday was the 260th of Listach’s career with the Rainiers. He now is fifth in Tacoma history in wins, passing Red Davis, who managed the first PCL team in Tacoma, the Tacoma Giants, from 1960-62.
“It’s an honor to be able to manage this many games in this organization,” Listach said. “I don’t look at numbers, there’s no milestone… I just enjoy coming here every day and trying to win the game.”
Next up
Tacoma’s five-game series with Alburquerque will begin at 5:35 p.m., Wednesday. Bryan Evans will start for the Rainiers against Peter Lambert.
