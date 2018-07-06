Must see: Mariners' Dee Gordon ranges for game-changing diving play
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon dived on the other side of second base to snare a line drive off the bat of Ian Kinsler in the eighth inning as part of the Mariners' 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Video highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales talks about maybe one of his finer starts of the season only for the sake of how he had to battle through six innings against Mike Trout and the Angels. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners left-hander Wade LeBlanc talks after signing a contract extension through the 2019 season and then pitching seven innings, allowing three hits in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 3.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino almost launched a home run out of Seattle's Safeco Field against Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy on June 29. It traveled 454 feet. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.