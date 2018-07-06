Must see: Mariners' Dee Gordon ranges for game-changing diving play

Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon dived on the other side of second base to snare a line drive off the bat of Ian Kinsler in the eighth inning as part of the Mariners' 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Video highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
By
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

National

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.