Collegiate summer league baseball coach takes off shoes and shirt in meltdown with umpire, gets ejected from game

A collegiate summer league baseball coach was ejected after he stripped off his shirt and shoes to protest an umpire’s call. The coach lashed out after a strikeout ended the seventh inning in a game between the Gastonia Grizzlies and Macon Bacon.
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.