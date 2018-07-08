Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher out of junior high

CORRECTS DATE - In this July 8, 2018 photo, Kaito Yuki poses for photographers at a press conference in Osaka, western Japan. Yuki is headed to the Kansas City Royals organization instead of attending high school in Japan. The team signed Yuki, a 16-year-old pitcher, out of junior high to a standard seven-year minor league contract Sunday. He is thought to be the first Japanese junior high school player to sign with a major league club. (Kyodo News via AP)