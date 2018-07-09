Bobby Wagner gets fellow Seahawks Earl Thomas' holdout; NFL business 'not good for players'

Seahawks’ All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas (29) and since-departed cornerback Richard Sherman (25) joke with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during a preseason game last summer. Wagner told Seattle's KJR-AM radio Monday he understands why Thomas may hold out into Seattle's training camp that begins July 26. It's because teams hold the advantage in player contracts, thus players need to get their money however and whenever they can. John Froschauer AP