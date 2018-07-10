Gig Harbor track coach Eager earns national honor

Gig Harbor High School track coach Kevin Eager was named the 2018 high school boys coach of the year from Washington by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
One boys coach and one girls coach from each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia were honored for their successes during the spring of 2018, as selected by a committee of experts from around the nation.
Eager’s boys and girls teams swept the Class 3A state track titles in the spring at the state meet at Mount Tahoma High School.
State-by-state winners were selected based on their teams’ performances throughout the 2018 outdoor track and field season. Among the factors taken into consideration were team score and placement at the state championships, margin of victory, performance against rankings if available, individual championships, and how their teams’ performances stacked up to previous years (e.g. first title in school history, consecutive titles, etc.).
Each honoree will receive a trophy from the USTFCCCA recognizing their achievements.
The winners from each state are in consideration for the association’s National High School Track & Field Coach of the Year award. One boys coach and one girls coach from among all the states will be selected by a panel of experts and those winners will be announced later this month.
