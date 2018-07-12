James Paxton exits early with back injury against Angels

You could almost hear the collective sigh across the Pacific Northwest.
But it had to be one of relief that James Paxton did not exit his start with the Seattle Mariners for much more gloom reasons.
The Mariners announced Paxton was experiencing lower back stiffness and that’s why they pulled him with two outs in the first inning in Thursday’s start against the Los Angeles Angels.
He had allowed two home runs, a solo shot to David Fletcher and a two-run blast from Albert Pujols. He exited with the Mariners trailing, 3-1.
He appeared to stretch his lower back, then sway side to side to stretch some more before Mariners trainer Matt Toth ran out to attend to him, followed by pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and manager Scott Servais. He had topped out with a 95.4-mph fastball against Mike Trout, who singled.
Paxton threw 17 pitches.
Felix Hernandez is currently on the Mariners’ 10-day disabled list because of back stiffness.
The Mariners have often said their hope for Paxton this season was that he just stay healthy. He went to some unique lengths this offseason to help ensure that, including going through muscle activation techniques and getting rid of cow milk from his diet (that’s right, no more milkshakes).
He’s previously missed starts for the Mariners because of finger injuries, torn nails, blisters, bruised forearms, a pectoral strain, forearms strain, a contusion in his left elbow and a strained left latissimus dorsi muscle.
“I haven’t had anything really structural, knock on wood,” Paxton said this spring. “Nothing really serious like in the shoulder or elbow. A minor thing in my forearm but it’s wasn’t UCL. Just very odd injuries and the good thing is none of them have reoccurred. None. I’ve learned how to not have that injury occur again.
“So hopefully I’ve checked off some boxes and don’t have to worry about them anymore.”
Now add lower back stiffness.
But the Mariners were likely just being cautious, especially with his history and the All-Star break coming up.
Paxton has already pitched 118 2/3 innings this season in 19 starts. He had 24 starts and threw 136 innings all of last season and 20 starts and 121 innings in 2016.
He entered Thursday with an 8-3 record and 3.49 ERA. Paxton tossed his first career no-hitter and did so on his native Canadian soil against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 8.
Comments