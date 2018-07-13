Here’s the catch: NFL refs thought they were right all along

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James (81) loses his grip on the football after crossing the goal line on a pass play against the New England Patriots in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion — and, the league hopes, controversy — about receptions. The committee cited overturned receptions by tight ends James and Zach Miller last season among the dozens of plays they reviewed “dozens of times,” according to committee chairman Rick McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons. Don Wright, File AP Photo