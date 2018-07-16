Breaking down the four Mariners headed for the MLB All-Star Game

The All-Star break couldn’t have come at a better time for the Seattle Mariners. They’ve lost four consecutive games, both Felix Hernandez and James Paxton are on the disabled list with back injuries and they enter the break with eight losses in their past 11 games.
Consider that the myopic view.
Mariners manager Scott Servais forced himself to use the wide-angle lens when addressing his players.
Those DL stints are more because of the calendar than the severity of those injuries, if the season ended today the Mariners would be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001 and they are much further ahead of schedule than what they and certainly everybody else imagined when the Mariners charted from Peoria, Arizona, for Seattle near the end of March.
“I think the big thing is to go take the four days off and go clear your mind and get mentally refreshed,” Servais told reporters following Sunday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies. “And come back on Friday and be ready to get after it.
“It’s not going to be easy. When you’re trying to put some things behind you, like that we haven’t been to the playoffs in a long time, there are going to be some challenges along the way. You find out what you are made of. I like what this club is made of and I like our chances. But we got to get back on the right side of things.”
The club is apparently made up of enough to send four All-Stars to Washington, D.C., this week for the 2018 All-Star Game (5 p.m., Fox, at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.).
This is their most All-Stars since sending Fernando Rodney, Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager in 2014. Here’s a look at the Mariners All-Star contingent:
Nelson Cruz
Designated hitter, reserve
Age: 38
MLB seasons: 14th
All-Star appearances: 2009 (Rangers), 2013 (Rangers), 2014(Orioles), 2015, 2017, 2018
Admit it, you know Cruz was a surprise addition to the All-Star Game.
Name recognition helps – and so did a scorching June in which he hit .326 with 11 home runs and had an 1.144 OPS (on-base plus slugging). Cruz proved he can still hit baseballs as hard as anyone in the major leagues – and that he probably has enough pop in his bat to carry him beyond the one year remaining on the four-year deal he signed in 2015.
But he slogged through the first two months of the season trying to return from injuries to his quad and ankle. Then when he was back it took him time to use legs effectively, which is why he went from hitting 47.8 percent of balls on the ground in May to 35.1 percent in that torrid June.
This is the fifth time in the past six seasons Cruz has headed for the All-Star Game.
“It’s always special,” Cruz said from Safeco Field recently. “After the season you can take a look at it, but it’s a privilege to be part of the All-Star Game and represent the Mariners and the city.”
Edwin Diaz
Right-handed pitcher, bullpen
Age: 24
MLB seasons: Third
All-Star appearances: 2018
Servais couldn’t have known he’d be heading into the All-Star break this close to acquiring maybe the most anticipated haircut in Seattle.
For those who have lived under a rock, Servais bet Diaz much, much earlier in the season that he would get the same haircut as the Mariners closer, including the waves in the side of his head, if Diaz saved at least 50 games this season.
“It’s really going to be rough,” Servais said. “And I can’t wait.
“I’m the only one. My wife and family – not so much. But it’s been a lot of fun. We’re having a lot of fun with it.”
Just consider that Diaz had the fourth-most saves in the American League last season (34). He already has 36 and the next-closest reliever is six saves behind him.
And not so long ago Diaz was a kid in Puerto Rico watching the All-Star Game.
“Now I’m there,” he said, “I know how hard I worked for that. I worked too hard not to be there.”
The last Mariners draft pick to then play for them in the All-Star Game was Kyle Seager in 2014.
Mitch Haniger
Outfielder, reserve
Age: 27
MLB seasons: Third
All-Star appearances: 2018
Three years ago Mitch Haniger was a backup outfielder in Alabama for Double-A Mobile of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system.
Then he requested to go down a level.
After reworking his swing, he’s advance from the high Single-A Visalia Rawhide to the All-Star Game. The Mariners got him in a trade with Jean Segura — another All-Star — that sent pitcher Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte to the Diamondbacks.
“I think for me it was just not feeling like I had an opportunity,” Haniger said recently at Safeco Field. “I was able to go down and prove myself. That was huge for me – just getting that opportunity to play every day and show teams what I can do.”
He built his swing and approach much like that of fellow All-Star J.D. Martinez, as well as former American League MVP Josh Donaldson.
In the first month of this season, Haniger batted .309 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI.
He’s been the lineup’s anchor in many ways. He’s batted anywhere in the lineup from second to sixth, and mostly batting third since Robinson Cano was suspended. He’s rotated between right field and center field with Dee Gordon moving to second base and he is tied for second in the major leagues in outfield assists (nine).
Remember – last year was technically Haniger’s rookie season. And it was one he missed much of because of injuries, including getting hit in the face with a pitch.
“I’m just trying to get better every day and improve – that’s always been the focus for me,” Haniger said. “And just keeping it simple and taking it one day at a time. It’s working right now, so just keep my head down and keep working.”
Jean Segura
Shortstop, reserve
Age: 28
MLB seasons: Seventh
All-Star appearances: 2013 (Brewers), 2018
Jean Segura was the most deserving of the five players on the American League’s Final Vote ballot, but it seemed improbable that he’d win the popularity contest over some other big names from big markets on that list, including the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton. Segura seemed to know it, too.
But apparently his numbers speak for themselves: His .323 batting average is only behind J.D. Martinez, Jose Altuve and Mookie Betts (all All-Star starters) in the American League and his 120 hits is second in the AL behind Altuve (129).
The often reserved Segura has stepped up as one of the team leaders since the suspension of Cano, his good friend and father figure.
Now he’s back in the midsummer classic after last reaching in 2013 with the Brewers, one year before the sudden, devastating death of his 9-month-old son. Cano was the one who helped Segura rediscover his love for the game after that tragedy. Segura said he spent two years wondering if he’d ever get it back.
“And Robbie since that time was talking to me, like ‘Keep grinding, you have talent, you are going to be good, so keep working. Let’s get here and work every day,’” Segura said earlier this season.
“I come here to play baseball because my love for the game came back. Even if I’m 0-for-4 or 0-for-20, I’m still going to feel a love for the game. Before, I went to the field and I was lost, pouty – I was lost and now I care.”
