Mariners add organizational catching depth, sign former Phillies catcher

The Seattle Mariners used the beginning of their All-Star break to add some depth at catcher.
They signed Cameron Rupp on Tuesday to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma.
Rupp effectively replaces Mike Marjama, who opened the season with the Mariners but recently retired to join the National Eating Disorders Association.
Since making his major-league debut with the Mariners near the end of last season, Marjama had become an advocate in raising awareness for eating disorders, especially in men. He struggling through his own eating disorders when he was younger.
Rupp brings five years of major-league experience with him, playing each of the past five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He has appeared in at least 80 games each of the past three seasons with a .234 career batting average and .298 on-base percentage.
Rupp, a right-handed hitter, is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds. He hit 14 home runs last season and 16 the year before.
The Mariners currently have lefty-hitting Chris Herrmann and right-handed David Freitas as their catchers on the active roster, while Mike Zunino is on the 10-day disabled list with a bone bruise in his ankle.
Manager Scott Servais has said he expected they could activate Zunino by the end of the All-Star break based on how well he had been recovering.
Seattle also optioned right-hander Matt Festa back to Double-A Arkansas on Monday after pitching two scoreless innings of relief in his MLB debut on Saturday.
The Mariners resume play on Friday when they host the Chicago White Sox.
Comments