Mariners recall Vogelbach, Andreoli ... but where’s Mike Zunino?

The Seattle Mariners added two position players to their active roster before Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
Neither of them were catcher Mike Zunino.
They recalled again hot-hitting first baseman Daniel Vogelbach and outfielder John Andreoli from Triple-A Tacoma and outrighted right-hander Mike Morin back to the Rainiers.
This comes after the Mariners optioned right-hander Matt Festa back to Double-A Arkansas earlier this week.
Zunino went to the 10-day disabled list on July 5 with a bone bruise in his ankle that left him in a walking boot. He’s eligible to be activated, but apparently will require a few extra days in his rehab despite Mariners manager Scott Servais saying he had been progressing faster than normal.
Their original prognosis was that Zunino’s recovery would take 2-3 weeks, and the Rainiers have a three-game homestand from Friday-Sunday against Salt Lake that would allow Zunino to get some rehab starts in before returning to the big-league club.
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Vogelbach is in Seattle for the fourth time this season.
He’s struggled in limited opportunities in the big leagues, hitting .210 (13-for-62) with two home runs, but he’s hitting .305 with a 1.038 OPS (on-base plus slugging) with 13 home runs in 63 games with the Rainiers.
That was after Vogelbach first earned his way onto the Mariners’ Opening Day roster after one of the best spring performances in Mariners’ history, when he hit .407 with a 1.455 OPS and seven home runs in 22 games.
