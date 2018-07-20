Zunino, Rupp, Ramirez. Rainiers get an influx of major league players

In under a week, the Tacoma Rainiers went from having 29 games worth of combined experience behind the plate at the Triple-A level to having 11 combined years worth of big league time.
First, the Mariners signed Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract Monday. Then, Mike Zunino started his rehab stint, working his way back from an ankle injury that sent him to the disabled list earlier in the month.
Zunino got the start Friday night to catch part of the game. He’ll be in the lineup as the designated hitter for Tacoma Saturday, then be back at catcher Sunday, with the goal of extending his time on defense. The plan is to reevaluate his ankle Monday, when both the Rainiers and Mariners have an off-day, to see if he can be back in Seattle for its two-game home series against the Giants.
“I’m feeling good,” Zunino said at Cheney Stadium before Friday night’s game. “I’m ready to get back here and get some at-bats under my belt, get behind the dish, and return as quick as I can.”
Zunino was officially on the disabled list with a bone bruise in his ankle sustained running the bases July 5. Fifteen days later, he’s back in a uniform to start his comeback.
“There’s been no (problems),” Zunino said. “I’ve been able to run, been able to hit. I’m getting behind the dish for the first time here, but everything’s gone smoothly so far.”
Rupp will be Zunino’s backup Friday, playing at Cheney Stadium for his first home game with the Rainiers. After five seasons in Philadelphia, the Phillies released him just before the end of spring training in March. He spent two months in the Rangers organization, then another in the Twins organization.
Minnesota gave Rupp his release during the Triple-A All-Star break, and he spent a week at his home in Tulsa wondering what his next move would be. That was when the Mariners called.
“I was ready to go,” Rupp said. “It’s been a whirlwind of a year for me. It’s exciting. It’s an up-and-down thing, and I have to stay mentally strong.”
Rupp flew to Tacoma, then traveled to Reno for his first action, starting twice in the Rainiers’ series against the Aces and catching a pitching staff he had just met.
“It’s just getting to know the guys, talk to them as much as I can, get to know what they like to do and how they like to pitch,” Rupp said. “But you can only learn so much before you get thrown into the fire in the game, and then you have to make adjustments on the fly.”
Through 35 games this season in Triple-A, Rupp has a triple slash line of .262/350/.516 with eight home runs.
Rehab battery
Zunino won’t be the only Rainier working his way back from injury Friday. He’ll be catching Erasmo Ramirez, in Tacoma on a rehab stint of his own.
This is Ramirez’ second rehab run in Tacoma of the season. He last saw action with the Mariners on April 27, before going on the disabled list with a teres major strain.
“It’s always nice being able to catch a guy you’re familiar with,” Zunino said. “We’re both trying to get our innings in.”
Perkins back again
Cameron Perkins is also back from the disabled list for Tacoma. The 27-year-old outfielder last played July 7, and was placed on the DLJuly 12 with a minor hamstring injury. Instead of doing a rehab stint in Everett or Modesto (like he did when he injured his finger earlier in the summer), Perkins stayed with the team and traveled with the Rainiers to Reno for the past roadtrip, working with the trainers on the road.
“It wasn’t bad,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said. “I watched him run the bases and do his drills and swing the bat (in Reno), and he’s healthy now.”
Comments