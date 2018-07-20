Wade LeBlanc’s gem, a lot of Dee Gordon, electric Edwin Diaz and Mariners start second half on right foot

Well, well Wade LeBlanc.
The Seattle Mariners needed that on their first game of the official second half of the season, even though there were really 65 games to go entering Friday’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox. But Mariners manager Scott Servais said it earlier in the day when talking about his recent multi-year contract extension – the Mariners need to win this series and get off to a right foot.
Losses in eight of their past 11 games and four consecutive will do that.
But LeBlanc rebounded from two rough starts against staunch Colorado Rockies to tie a career-high with 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings against and aggressive-swinging White Sox lineup.
That didn’t so much resonate with him, even if he hadn’t struck out 10 batters in a game since 2011 with the San Diego Padres.
“I think the biggest number is getting 22 outs, which is huge,” LeBlanc said.
Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz shut the door from there and add a 4-for-4 night for Dee Gordon and the Mariners took a 3-1 victory to open the post All-Star break at Safeco Field.
Diaz, after blowing a save, but still earning a win in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, picked up his major-league leading 37th save in this one, which is three more than he had all of last season.
LeBlanc set the stage. He allowed one run and four hits on 84 pitches. He became the first Mariners pitcher to strike out at least 10 batters on 84 pitches or fewer since at least 1998, when Baseball Reference became extensively tracking pitch data. And this was one of 17 such outings in the major leagues since 2000.
“It’s Wade’s world,” Servais said. “What can you say?
“Great way to start the series, having pitching performances like that. It’s exactly what we needed.”
84 pitches. 10 punchouts.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 21, 2018
What a neat outing from Wade LeBlanc. pic.twitter.com/GjLf4QHVba
The Mariners (59-39) got back to 20 games over .500 and took a four-game lead for the second AL wild card with the Oakland Athletics losing to the San Francisco Giants earlier in the evening.
But the White Sox struck first.
The White Sox were swinging early and swinging often. And in the first inning that led to a run after doubles from Leury Garcia and Daniel Palka, though the first was aided on Denard Span’s misplay in left field, when he took a bad angle and the ball bounced past him and to the wall.
But the Mariners tied it the next inning on Nelcon Cruz’s sacrifice fly to score Dee Gordon from third base. They took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Kyle Seager doubled, Span got him to third on a single and Ryon Healy brought him home on a hard ground ball to third.
The Mariners got little else off of White Sox starter James Shields, the veteran right-hander. Seager even later had a rare stolen base when he caught Chicago sleeping in the sixth inning, but he was stranded at second.
No matter – LeBlanc kept dealing.
He struck out Yoan Moncada with a cutter in the and then Nicky Delmonico with a changeup to end the seventh inning and get him to 10 strikeouts – tying a career-high.
The last time LeBlanc struck out 10 batters in a game was in 2011 with the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when Dee Gordon was the Dodgers’ starting second baseman.
LeBlanc struck out at least one batter in every inning except for the third inning.
“For me, strikeouts are all about execution,” LeBlanc said. “I can read swings pretty well, I can understand what they are trying to do, but if I don’t execute they are going to be able to put the bat on the ball because I don’t have swing-and-miss stuff.”
After getting Adam Engel to fly out to left field to start the eighth inning, LeBlanc was one out away from tying his season high for innings pitched. But Omar Narvaez singled and Mariners manager Scott Servais trotted to the mound to pull LeBlanc, even though he had only thrown 84 pitches against a young, aggressive White Sox lineup.
This is about exactly what the Mariners needed coming out of the All-Star break, especially after LeBlanc had been roughed up in back-to-back starts against the Colorado Rockies. He had allowed eight runs in 10 1/3 innings over his past two starts.
“It’s not a fun place to pitch,” LeBlanc said of Colorado’s Coors Field. “You can throw two of the same pitches in a row and they are going to do two different things. For a command pitcher, it’s hard to gauge where you need to start the ball, where you need to finish.
“But when you get back to earth (or Safeco Field), it’s a little easier.”
But, as Servais said before the game, there’s a reason the recently extended LeBlanc got the ball for the first game for the Mariners’ out of the All-Star break, especially with Felix Hernandez and James Paxton both on the disabled list.
LeBlanc’s counterpart wasn’t bad, either. Shields pitched seven innings and allowed the two runs on seven hits.
And there was trouble after LeBlanc left. Servais brought in Alex Colome with a runner on first base and Yolmer Sanchez singled the first pitch he saw.
Narvaez then reached third base on Tim Anderson’s fly ball, before Garcia lined out to center field to end the inning and maintain the lead.
Nelson Cruz added an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI single to score Jean Segura for a 3-1 Mariners lead.
Here’s a few takeaways:
Missed Dee?
Dee Gordon went 4-for-4 at the plate with a run scored in his first game out of the All-Star break.
Servais had mentioned Gordon just before the days as one of the players who, for as many big moments as he had, underperformed to expectations at times offensively in the first half of the season – though a fractured toe certainly hasn’t helped him.
So Gordon followed with this night, reaching with three solid hits and one perfect bunt down the third-base line.
“That’s the Dee Gordon we saw earlier in the year when his toe was healthy,” Servais said. “and he said he felt great coming back from the break, so it was nice to see him get off to that kind of start.”
He hit .309 in the first month of the season, then .291 in May before hitting .248 in June.
After those four hits, Gordon is hitting .345 (19-for-55) in July. The last time he had this many hits in a game, he went 5-for-5 with two stolen bases and a double against the A’ on May 1.
Seager steal
Servais in his pre-game media interview said Kyle Seager’s fractured toe was worse than Dee Gordon’s fractured toe.
But he added that that’s not such a bad thing. Gordon needs it more, or something like that.
Well …
Dee Gordon was caught stealing second base in the third inning.
Seager successfully stole second base in the sixth inning. Yes, Seager stole a base – his second this season (after somehow stealing third against the Red Sox on June 14) and fourth in the past two years.
To be fair, teams are playing Gordon like they expect him to take off. Seager not so much.
Play of the game
Dee Gordon took off for second base when Jean Segura sent a fly ball to center field in the first inning.
By the time White Sox center fielder Adam Engel had it, Gordon was already at second base and didn’t realize he needed to head back to first, so he turned on the jets back to the bag. It was going to be a close play, but the ball took a bounce and got past Jose Abreu.
So Gordon then took off back for second base.
To recap: Sprint to second, sprint back and slide into first, get up, sprint to second base. Of course.
But it was big because he then advanced to third and tied the game on Nelson Cruz’s sacrifice fly.
Top pitcher
Wade LeBlanc tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts using his array of curveballs, cutters, changeups, two-seam fastballs and four-seamers.
He’s now 6-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts since moving into the starting rotation in May. His 3.25 ERA is the 10th-best in the American League in that stretch.
And in nine starts at Safeco Field, LeBlacn is 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 10 walks.
“I mean, if we want to go to the playoffs we got to do it with pitching,” said Nelson Cruz, who drove in two runs. “So far, they’ve been doing the job, so hopefully that should be the medicine for the rest of the season.”
Top batter
Dee Gordon had his first four-hit game since May 1 and third overall this season.
The Mariners are 42-23 when he gets a hit.
Quotable
Kyle Seager stole second base – his second stolen base this season and fourth in the past two seasons.
But Servais was told afterward that it looks like Seager’s in pain with his fractured toe while running.
Servais’ response:
“Are you referring that it’s visibly painful to watch him run, or watch him run with the toe?” he laughed.
“I’m going to tell him about that,” he later said. “He’ll appreciate that.”
Comments