Bats charged, especially Ryon Healy’s. Mariners sleeping offense finally woke up for much-needed series win

They weren’t starving for offense, but they were hungry.
They weren’t determined to hit a dinger, but they certainly wanted one.
They weren’t desperate for a series win, but they needed one.
Two sweet swings from Ryon Healy offered the remedy for each.
This is the first time in the first baseman’s young career he’s had at least three hits and six RBI in a game. He crushed a three-run home run in the first inning and another in the eighth.
Add in that Marco Gonzales didn’t allow the first Chicago White Sox their first hit until two outs in the sixth inning and the Mariners’ rolled to an 8-2 victory on Sunday at Safeco Field to win the three-game series.
Oh, and the Mariners (60-40) just avoided becoming the first team in MLB history to win at least 60 or more of their first 100 games with a negative run differential. Healy’s eighth-inning bomb put them at a plus-1 run differential for the season.
But it is still the lowest run differential in MLB history for a team with at least 60 wins in their first 100 games, lower than the 1954 Brooklyn Dodgers, who had a plus-14 run differential.
If you care for context, the Houston Astros entered Sunday leading the majors with a plus-197 run differential.
What that should say is when the Mariners win, it’s close. When they lose – don’t look.
But the Mariners needed their sleeping offense to wake.
They entered averaging fewer than three runs per game offensively this month and they hadn’t hit a home run in a season-long stretch of 60 innings until they took a 2-0 lead on Kyle Seager’s bases-loaded walk and Denard Span’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning.
Healy made that 5-0, crushing a three-run home run – the Mariners first since recently optioned David Freitas’ first career homer on July 11 in Anaheim.
ELEVATE. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/Xz6w5CeaNo— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 22, 2018
Of course, it shouldn’t go unnoticed the Mariners’ pitching, which has kept the Mariners 20 games above .500 despite their swooning offense of late. Gonzales lowered his ERA in July to 1.40. His 3.38 season ERA is the 10th-lowest in the American League and he has pitched at least six innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer in four consecutive starts.
Let’s reset.
The Mariners offense broke their funk with better plate discipline.
White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez had little command out of the gate and the Mariners didn’t let him off the hook. Jean Segura singled, Mitch Haniger drew a walk, Nelson Cruz had an infield single just off of leaping first baseman Jose Abreu’s glove and the bases were loaded for Seager.
He missed on three elevated pitches in a row in the strike zone, but Seager rebounded from a 1-2 count to draw a bases-loaded walk.
Span followed with a sacrifice fly to score Haniger.
Then it was Healy’s turn. He didn’t miss a 95-mph fastball in the middle of the plate, sending it 419 feet for a three-run home run.
The Mariners previously hadn’t gone more than two games without someone hitting a home run.
But behind Healy’s 19th homer this season, trailing only Nelson Cruz (22) for the team lead, the Mariners had a 5-0 lead (and a neutral season run differential). The Mariners made Lopez throw 40 pitches that first inning.
It took Gonzales until the fourth inning to throw his 40th pitch.
He was rolling through 5 2/3 innings having faced the minimum. He struck out the side in the fifth inning and the only batter to reach was Matt Davidson on a ball that screamed past Segura at shortstop in the second inning.
Segura made up for that in the sixth when he dived to his left on a ball hit up the middle, snared it, flipped it to Dee Gordon and started a 6-4-3 double play.
Aaaaand that's why Jean's an All-Star. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/m5NXt1uPbQ— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 22, 2018
Gonzales had faced 26 consecutive batters without allowing a hit or walk spanning from his July 11 start against the Angels. Until Adam Engel broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out infield single.
It was questionable. Dee Gordon tracked to the ball across the middle of the infield but it rolled off his glove. It would have been a very difficult play, regardless, to get the speedy Engel.
If there was doubt about the validity of that hit, Tim Anderson then left no doubt on his, sending Gonzales’ changeup over the left-field wall for a two-run home run.
So back to a negative season run differential (minus-two) for the Mariners.
Gonzales walked off to a standing ovation with one out in the seventh inning following singles from Abreu and Matt Davidson. He had thrown only 84 pitches, but the Mariners had a rested bullpen, an off day awaiting them Monday and Servais wasn’t going to take any chances with the series on the line.
Pazos got Yoan Moncada to fly out and Juan Nicasio then struck out Kevan Smith with a 95-mph fastball.
Alex Colome and Nick Vincent took it from there, meaning for once in seemingly years the Mariners didn’t need to use Edwin Diaz to secure a win.
