Ryon Healy plans to make Mariners’ job ‘as hard as possible’ at 1B when Robinson Cano returns

Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy had a career-high six RBI as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two home runs in an 8-2 win over the White Sox on July 22. He also talked about the Mariners plans to play Robinson Cano at first base.