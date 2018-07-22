New Zealand’s Trael Joass, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against England during the Rugby Sevens World Cup championship final in San Francisco, Sunday, July 22, 2018. New Zealand won 33-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
New Zealand men complete World Cup Sevens double for Kiwis

The Associated Press

July 22, 2018 07:48 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

New Zealand has won a World Cup Sevens double for the second time after the men's team beat England 33-12 in San Francisco on Sunday to follow the Black Ferns' win in the women's tournament.

The New Zealand teams won the men's and women's titles in Russia in 2013 and again were dominant.

Sione Molia scored two of New Zealand's five tries in the men's final, and South Africa held off Olympic champion Fiji 24-19 to take bronze.

The weekend results mean New Zealanders are the men's and women's World Cup holders in the traditional 15-a-side rugby and the sevens.

