Panda's infield single, Dee Gordon's error and Mariners have Athletics breathing down their wild-card necks

When it’s Pablo Sandoval, at 5-foot-11, 268 pounds, vs. Dee Gordon in a foot race, that’s always Gordon.
Except when Sandoval hit the ball just soft enough, with Gordon playing well back at second base – winner Sandoval.
And Gordon rushed the throw to first trying to get the final out of the top of the ninth, it got by first baseman Ryon Healy and Steve Duggar scored the go-ahead run from second base.
That means it’s really starting to turn into a foot race in the American League wild card chase, with the Mariners trying to hold off the on-fire Oakland Athletics with no help of the A’s Bay Area counterpart. The San Francisco Giants took a 4-3 victory on Tuesday at Safeco Field.
The Mariners (60-41) saw their lead in the AL wild card dwindle to 1.5 games over the A’s. That was a 7.5-game lead earlier this month, but the Mariners are 7-10 in July and the A’s scored 11 unanswered runs in a wild 13-10, 10-inning win over the Rangers on Tuesday, improving to 13-5 in July.
All on Sandoval’s infield single against Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning.
Mike Zunino, Ben Gamel and Gordon went down 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the inning.
Let’s reset.
The Mariners started without their ace, James Paxton, because his back injury unexpectedly stiffened up, so the Mariners left him on the disabled list.
And they called on left-hander Roenis Elias.
Elias was solid in his first start since two years ago with the Boston Red Sox, even rekindling some memories of his first two big league seasons when he was starting every fifth day for the Mariners before they traded him in a deal that brought forgettable right-hander Wade Miley.
The Giants got their first run in the third inning after Kelby Tomlinson hit a triple and Chase d’Arnaud responded in kind with an infield pop up … that landed on the infield grass between Elias and shortstop Jean Segura. Neither could get to it in time, so Tomlinson crossed home plate.
They had two outs in the fourth when Tomlinson, the Giants’ No. 9 hitter, won an eight-pitch battle with Elias for an RBI single.
Hunter Pence launched a solo home run on Chase Bradford in the sixth off the facing of the upper deck past left field. That was Pence’s first homer of the season for a 3-2 Giants lead.
Shortly after, the score from Arlington, Texas, between the Rangers and Athletics switched to final. The A’s had scored 11 unanswered runs to win, 13-10, in 10 innings – pulling two games back of the Mariners for the second wild card.
These A’s, who are 24-7 since the middle of June, are essentially what the Mariners were when they went streaking after Robinson Cano’s 80-game drug suspension was announced. Seattle went 23-8 in 31 games after Cano’s suspension.
Oh, and later the Astros beat the Rockies, 8-2.
It was about time for the Mariners to get back to what got them here.
It started with clutch at-bats. Denard Span and Mike Zunino drew back-to-back two-out walks before pinch-hitter Ben Gamel followed with a looping RBI single to left field.
Not bad from the Mariners’ No. 9 spot. Guillermo Heredia hit a solo home run earlier in the game – his third of the season and first since April 10.
Some takeaways:
Send him?
The Mariners had the bases loaded and no outs when Denard Span hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score their first run.
Mike Zunino followed with a sharp single to left field with Kyle Seager at second base. You know, Seager – who is playing with a small fracture in his toe and wasn’t the most fleet of foot in the first place.
But third base coach Scott Brosius waved Seager in around third. He was thrown out with considerable room to spare.
Instead of bases loaded, again, with one out, Guillermo Heredia grounded out the next batter in the third inning.
Starters first
Roenis Elias and Scott Servais had as brief a conversation as could be over the phone to talk about Elias’ first start for the Mariners since Oct. 3, 2015.
“I called Roenis this morning at home and said, “Oh, by the way, you’re going to pitch tonight,’” Servais said. “And he’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m ready.’ I said, ‘No, you’re going to start tonight.’ He said, ‘Yeah? … well thanks for the call.’
“And that was it,” Servais laughed. “That’s just how he rolls.”
Tuesday’s game harkened back to 2014 and 2015, when Elias was starting every fifth day in the Mariners’ rotation before they sent him to the Red Sox with Carson Smith for pitchers Wade Miley and Jonathan Aro. Elias hadn’t started a big league game since June 16, 2016, against the Mariners.
Servais said he was expecting 3-4 innings from Elias in this one, making a spot start for James Paxton (back). Elias was solid through the first three innings, even though the Giants scored a run on Kelby Tomlinson’s triple followed by Chase D’Arnaud’s bloop single that landed on the infield grass just between Elias and Jean Segura.
Elias exited after 3 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs and six hits with five strikeouts on a season-high 75 pitches.
Heart and Hustle
Heart, hustle – and flexing muscle.
Guillermo Heredia earlier in the day was announced as the Mariners’ recipient of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association’s Heart and Hustle Award, honoring players who demonstrate a passion for the game and best embody its values, spirit and traditions.
Then he hit a solo home run to straightaway center field in the bottom of the third inning, his 10th career home run and third this season – first since April 10 against the Royals.
Heredia is often lauded by Mariners manager Scott Servais as their best defensive outfielder, he certainly looks the most comfortable of any of their players in center field. But since transitioning into more of a full-time role in Robinson Cano’s absence, Heredia entered Tuesday batting .180 in the 47 games since Cano’s 80-game drug suspension.
