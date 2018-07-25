December 4, 2017 - Richland lineman Jacobe Lee (50) kisses the trophy as the Bombers celebrate winning the WIAA 4A State Football Championship in the Tacoma Dome on Saturday.
December 4, 2017 - Richland lineman Jacobe Lee (50) kisses the trophy as the Bombers celebrate winning the WIAA 4A State Football Championship in the Tacoma Dome on Saturday. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
December 4, 2017 - Richland lineman Jacobe Lee (50) kisses the trophy as the Bombers celebrate winning the WIAA 4A State Football Championship in the Tacoma Dome on Saturday. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Sports

WIAA announces state football seeding committees for 2018 season

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

July 25, 2018 01:22 PM

Seeding for the high school football state playoffs will look a bit different in Washington this season.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Wednesday the 32 members of three seeding committees that will form the state-playoff brackets in 2018.

Each of the three committees will be responsible for two classifications (4A and 3A, 2A and 1A, 2B and 1B). Committee members at each level will determine first-round games for each of the 16-team brackets, and the eight-team bracket for 1B.

Teams will still qualify for the state playoffs through their districts, but committees will determine where to rank teams and place them in the bracket based on performance throughout the season. This method will replace the random draw system that was in place.

Committees members were selected by the WIAA through an application process, and include active and retired administrators, athletic directors, coaches and media members.

Each committee has 12 members, with Ryland Spencer of Cascadia Preps and Scott Odiorne of ScoreCzar Rankings participating on all three.

Committees are scheduled for a preseason meeting on Aug. 12, and will meet again following Week 10 to form the brackets.

Here is a full list of members for each committee:

4A/3A

John Barrington, Mead athletic director

Ross Filkins, Peninsula athletic director and coach

Matthew Gracey, Heritage coach

Monte Kohler, O’Dea coach

William Marsh, retired Eastside Catholic athletic director and coach

Adam Mathieson, Mountain View athletic director and coach

Scott Nordi, Lakes athletic director, Gridiron Classic co-coordinator

Mark Perry, Snohomish athletic director

Jay Turner, Oak Harbor coach

Lauren Smith, The News Tribune and The Olympian reporter

*Ryland Spencer, Cascadia Preps

*Scott Odiorne, ScoreCzar Rankings

2A/1A

Elia Ala’ilima-Daley, Cascade of Leavenworth principal and former coach

Pat Alexander, retired Tumwater assistant coach

Brycen Bye, Clarkston coach

Jay Dodd, Blaine coach

John Hallead, Columbia of White Salmon coach

Cody Lamb, LaSalle coach

Shawn Perkins, Mark Morris coach

Dan Teeter, Lakewood coach

Jeff Weible, North Kitsap coach

Jim Wright, Sultan coach

*Ryland Spencer, Cascadia Preps

*Scott Odiorne, ScoreCzar Rankings

2B/1B

Brian Bailey, Entiat coach

Jon Davidson, retired coach assisting at Toutle Lake

Jay Hawkins, Tonasket coach

Jim Holman, Asotin coach

Kyle Kimble, Pomeroy coach

Buck Marsh, Darrington superintendent, athletic director and coach

Tom Sanchez, South Bend athletic director and former coach

Aaron VanTuyl, The Chronicle reporter

Matthew Evans, Evans Rankings publisher

Doug Ashmore, former Napavine, Onalaska and Centralia coach

*Ryland Spencer, Cascadia Preps

*Scott Odiorne, ScoreCzar Rankings

* - Spencer and Odiorne are members of all three committees.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  