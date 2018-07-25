WIAA announces state football seeding committees for 2018 season

Seeding for the high school football state playoffs will look a bit different in Washington this season.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Wednesday the 32 members of three seeding committees that will form the state-playoff brackets in 2018.
Each of the three committees will be responsible for two classifications (4A and 3A, 2A and 1A, 2B and 1B). Committee members at each level will determine first-round games for each of the 16-team brackets, and the eight-team bracket for 1B.
Teams will still qualify for the state playoffs through their districts, but committees will determine where to rank teams and place them in the bracket based on performance throughout the season. This method will replace the random draw system that was in place.
Committees members were selected by the WIAA through an application process, and include active and retired administrators, athletic directors, coaches and media members.
Each committee has 12 members, with Ryland Spencer of Cascadia Preps and Scott Odiorne of ScoreCzar Rankings participating on all three.
Committees are scheduled for a preseason meeting on Aug. 12, and will meet again following Week 10 to form the brackets.
Here is a full list of members for each committee:
4A/3A
John Barrington, Mead athletic director
Ross Filkins, Peninsula athletic director and coach
Matthew Gracey, Heritage coach
Monte Kohler, O’Dea coach
William Marsh, retired Eastside Catholic athletic director and coach
Adam Mathieson, Mountain View athletic director and coach
Scott Nordi, Lakes athletic director, Gridiron Classic co-coordinator
Mark Perry, Snohomish athletic director
Jay Turner, Oak Harbor coach
Lauren Smith, The News Tribune and The Olympian reporter
*Ryland Spencer, Cascadia Preps
*Scott Odiorne, ScoreCzar Rankings
2A/1A
Elia Ala’ilima-Daley, Cascade of Leavenworth principal and former coach
Pat Alexander, retired Tumwater assistant coach
Brycen Bye, Clarkston coach
Jay Dodd, Blaine coach
John Hallead, Columbia of White Salmon coach
Cody Lamb, LaSalle coach
Shawn Perkins, Mark Morris coach
Dan Teeter, Lakewood coach
Jeff Weible, North Kitsap coach
Jim Wright, Sultan coach
*Ryland Spencer, Cascadia Preps
*Scott Odiorne, ScoreCzar Rankings
2B/1B
Brian Bailey, Entiat coach
Jon Davidson, retired coach assisting at Toutle Lake
Jay Hawkins, Tonasket coach
Jim Holman, Asotin coach
Kyle Kimble, Pomeroy coach
Buck Marsh, Darrington superintendent, athletic director and coach
Tom Sanchez, South Bend athletic director and former coach
Aaron VanTuyl, The Chronicle reporter
Matthew Evans, Evans Rankings publisher
Doug Ashmore, former Napavine, Onalaska and Centralia coach
*Ryland Spencer, Cascadia Preps
*Scott Odiorne, ScoreCzar Rankings
* - Spencer and Odiorne are members of all three committees.
