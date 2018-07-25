Mariners scrape just enough offense, but attribute another close win to lock-down pitching

Even when the Seattle Mariners aren’t hitting – as in about the entirety of this month – their lineup is more athletic than in years past to score in other ways.
That’s what it took Wednesday afternoon, with their bats stuck in a July-long swoon.
Mariners manager Scott Servais would prefer to steer as far clear of sacrifice bunts, now so taboo across baseball, as he could, but that’s sort of how this lineup is built. Dee Gordon used one to move Guillermo Heredia to second after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the eight.
Jean Segura then sent the first pitch he saw for what would be the game-winning run in the Mariners’ 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
Yes, another one-run victory for the Mariners (61-41). That’s their major-league leading 27th one-run win this year, which is a big reason why the Mariners have a plus-one run season differential with 61 victories.
“We got to get it going offensively,” Servais said. “But at the end of the day it’s plus-one. We won the game by one and that’s the goal every day.”
Really, attribute this to more dominant Mariners pitching. The Mariners are 43-12 when they score four or more runs in a game and improved to 18-29 when they score three or fewer.
Seattle will take runs however it can right now.
Take the first inning of this one. Gordon almost never draws a walk, but Giants pitcher Derek Holland took that out of his hands and hit him with a pitch. Gordon then stole second base and reached third when catcher Buster Posey’s throw went into center field.
Jean Segura scored him on a sacrifice fly. So no hits, but one run.
And the Mariners will take runs any way they can amid this offensive funk.
They’ll take Healy’s hot streak, too.
He carried the Mariners’ in their Sunday win over the White Sox with two three-run homers among three hits. He added his 21st homer of the season with a 420-foot bomb in the second inning.
Only Nelson Cruz (22) has more homers for the Mariners than Healy this season.
But that was it – a 2-0 cushion for Leake.
It was fine on this day, with Leake sitting 14 consecutive Giants batters in one stretch. Mariners pitching continues to mask the problem of a sleeping Mariners offense, with the Mariners’ last win on Sunday coming after Marco Gonzales had a no-hitter going until one out in the sixth inning.
Leake had allowed one hit Wednesday until Hunter Pence reached on Segura’s error at shortstop and Nick Hundley followed with a single.
Steven Duggar advanced them to second and third with one out before Leake really dialed in. He struck out Alen Hanson on an 80-mph slider and then had Andrew McCutchen swinging through a 3-2 cutter off the plate away.
That will do it.
Except if offense isn’t breaking out, yet the pitching is stabilizing things, then the difference is defense.
It cost them in the seventh.
Gordon’s throwing error created a run for the second consecutive game. He corralled a redirected ground ball off of Ryon Healy, but his throw rolled into the Mariners’ dugout trying to get it to Mike Leake covering first base.
So Brandon Belt went to second base and two batters later Brandon Crawford doubled on a soft fly ball into left field that deflected off of sliding Denard Span’s glove to cut the lead to 2-1.
Juan Nicasio relieved Leake and struck out Pablo Sandoval for the second out, but Hunter Pence followed with a broken-bat single to right field where Mitch Haniger, who entered the game tied for second in the major leagues with nine outfield assists this season, was waiting.
But Haniger didn’t field it cleanly and Crawford scored from second to tie the game, 2-2.
Alex Colome pitched a clean eighth inning and Edwin Diaz earned his 38th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
