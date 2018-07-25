4-star athlete from California commits to UW

The Washington Huskies added a fifth four-star recruit to their 2019 class Wednesday evening.
Cameron Williams, a 6-foot, 220-pound athlete out of Bakersfield High School in California announced his commitment to UW in front of an auditorium of spectators.
Williams, listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com, had Division 1 offers from 18 schools, including 11 from Pac-12 programs. He chose the Huskies after decommitting from Oregon in June.
He announced his top five schools earlier this month on Twitter, which included Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, USC and UW.
Williams plays quarterback and safety at Bakersfield. During the 2017 season, he was 36 of 71 passing for 768 yards and seven touchdowns, while throwing five interceptions. He rushed for another 181 yards on 41 carries. Defensively, he tallied 28 tackles and one interception.
Williams joins quarterback Dylan Morris (Graham-Kapowsin), offensive lineman Nathaniel Kalepo (Rainier Beach), athlete Asa Turner (Carlsbad, Calif.) and running back Cameron Davis (Upland, Calif.), who are the other four-star commits in his class.
With the addition of Williams, the Huskies’ 2019 class has 13 commitments from Washington, California and Hawaii.
The class is ranked second in the Pac-12 after Oregon, and 32nd in the nation.
Comments