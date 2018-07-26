Police tackle Tour de France cyclist after thinking he was an intruder

Allen Harris, a soon-to-be junior student and football player at Federal Way High School, died Tuesday afternoon after he collapsed at an organized team activity. He's shown joking with friends recently in this video.
Grant Desme at age 24 was an Oakland A's prospect when he decided to enter the priesthood. Now, the former Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo baseball star has returned to professional baseball with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy had a career-high six RBI as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two home runs in an 8-2 win over the White Sox on July 22. He also talked about the Mariners plans to play Robinson Cano at first base.
Colin O’Brady of Portland, Ore., climbed the highest points in all 50 states in 21 days. He broke the world speed climbing record when he summited Mount Hood in Oregon early morning Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Fred Caligiuri, 99, pitched to MLB Hall of Fame hitter Ted Williams during Williams' .400 batting season. Caligiuri, shares that experience as well as his perspective on being the oldest living former Major League Baseball player.
Celtics legend Bill Russell gave a one-finger salute to Sacramento Kings veteran Vince Carter during a summer league game. Though it's unclear what prompted the gesture from Russell, it's clear it was all in good fun between the two.