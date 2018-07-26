Isaiah Thomas is coming back to Tacoma – and bringing several NBA friends with him

Isaiah Thomas will be back in Tacoma during the first week of August, and he’s bringing eight NBA stars with him.
The former Curtis High School and University of Washington standout will host his fifth annual Zeke-End tournament Aug. 3-5 at Tacoma Community College, according to a release.
This year’s tournament will feature 24 preregistered teams competing in the three-day championship tournament.
Thomas, who signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets earlier this month, will watch the tournament courtside for the second consecutive year, but will bring plenty of professional talent home with him to dazzle fans.
The tournament will feature Jamal Crawford (free agent, most recently with Minnesota), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio), Kelly Olynyk (Miami), Derrick Rose (Minnesota), Terrence Ross (Orlando), Terry Rozier (Boston), J.R. Smith (Cleveland) and Lance Stephenson (Los Angeles Lakers).
The tournament is, as always, open to the public. Proceeds from the event will go to the Isaiah Thomas Family Giving Fund.
