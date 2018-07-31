Mustache magic? Mariners’ James Paxton discusses his secret facial-hair weapon
Mariners starter James Paxton threw 7 shutout innings and allowed three hits with eight strikeouts in his first start off the DL in a 2-0 win over the Astros on July 30. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mississippi will become the third state to open sports betting operations since a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states other than Nevada to have legal sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting.
Allen Harris, a soon-to-be junior student and football player at Federal Way High School, died Tuesday afternoon after he collapsed at an organized team activity. He's shown joking with friends recently in this video.
Grant Desme at age 24 was an Oakland A's prospect when he decided to enter the priesthood. Now, the former Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo baseball star has returned to professional baseball with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy had a career-high six RBI as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two home runs in an 8-2 win over the White Sox on July 22. He also talked about the Mariners plans to play Robinson Cano at first base.