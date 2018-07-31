Mariners’ newest reliever Zach Duke reinvented himself in switch to bullpen
Mariners reliever Zach Duke talks about his added arm slot and transition to the bullpen after being and All-Star and beginning career as a starter. Duke arrived in Seattle for the first time on July 31.
Mariners starter James Paxton threw 7 shutout innings and allowed three hits with eight strikeouts in his first start off the DL in a 2-0 win over the Astros on July 30. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mississippi will become the third state to open sports betting operations since a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states other than Nevada to have legal sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting.
Allen Harris, a soon-to-be junior student and football player at Federal Way High School, died Tuesday afternoon after he collapsed at an organized team activity. He's shown joking with friends recently in this video.
Grant Desme at age 24 was an Oakland A's prospect when he decided to enter the priesthood. Now, the former Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo baseball star has returned to professional baseball with the Lancaster Barnstormers.