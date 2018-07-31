Jerry Dipoto explains Felix Hernandez’s role, why Mariners didn’t trade for starting pitcher
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said the Mariners didn't have assets to obtain one of the top starting pitchers on the market, or didn't try for others. He also says struggling Felix Hernandez will be monitored "day-by-day."
Mariners reliever Zach Duke talks about his added arm slot and transition to the bullpen after being and All-Star and beginning career as a starter. Duke arrived in Seattle for the first time on July 31.
Mariners starter James Paxton threw 7 shutout innings and allowed three hits with eight strikeouts in his first start off the DL in a 2-0 win over the Astros on July 30. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mississippi will become the third state to open sports betting operations since a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states other than Nevada to have legal sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting.