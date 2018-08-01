Emergency call-up Ogren is first Mariners 2018 draft pick to make it to Triple-A

The MLB trade deadline does weird things to the farm systems behind big league clubs. With Gordon Beckham designated for assignment to clear up roster space and Zach Vincej called up to Seattle, the Rainiers found themselves with just two infielders on the roster for their series finale against New Orleans.
Rain ended up canceling that game, so the world never got to see a lineup that would have had Cameron Perkins make his first appearance at third base since 2012, Seth Mejias-Brean make his first career start at shortstop, and three catchers in the lineup (one at first, one behind the plate, and one as the designated hitter).
“That’s what happens on the trade deadline,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said before Wednesday’s game at Cheney Stadium. “You’re forced to do some things that you normally wouldn’t do.”
But two days later, the Rainiers had only added one infielder — Daniel Vogelbach — to the roster, leaving a hole up the middle. So Ryne Ogren got the emergency call from shorst season Single-A Everett to fill it, making him the first 2018 draft pick to make it to Tacoma.
There’s not any settling-in time for Ogren, Seattle’s 12th round pick out of Elon, who got the start at shortstop Wednesday night.
“They told me they needed another guy in Triple-A and they called my name and sent me up here,” Ogren said. “Ever since then, I’ve been on the move.”
Well, “move” may have been relative at times for Ogren, who got the call-up in the morning before spending over two hours in an Uber from Everett to Cheney Stadium (and racking up what must have been a hellish bill in the process).
Ogren has slashed .250/.326/.371 with 26 RBIs in 33 games for the AquaSox, with 16 starts at shortstop.
“I’ve heard that he can play, and we’re going to give him a chance to play,” Listach said.
Though this Ogren’s first Triple-A action, he’s not dealing with a totally new clubhouse of faces.
“I’ve seen a bunch of these guys down rehabbing with (Everett), so it’s cool to get to play with them in their home field,” Ogren said.
Right now, Ogren’s future in Tacoma is uncertain. On one hand, the 21-year-old is by far the youngest and most inexperienced player on the roster. But until more reinforcements arrive, the Rainiers desperately need his glove in the middle infield.
“We’ll just throw him out there and see what he can do,” Listach said.
“He’s got a hotel for tonight, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow. It’s day-to-day.”
Comments