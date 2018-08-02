Five numbers to know as UW fall football camp opens

Another day, another high ranking for the University of Washington football team.
On Thursday, the Huskies earned a No. 6 ranking in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, their highest preseason ranking since 1997. The day before, UW was picked as the nation’s fifth-best team according to ESPN’s power rankings.
Oh, and the Huskies were the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 title, as voted on by West Coast media at the recent Pac-12 media day.
The expectations on Washington as fall camp begins Friday haven’t been this high for more than two decades, thanks to an experienced roster led by quarterback Jake Browning, running back Myles Gaskin and one of the best groups of defensive backs in the country.
“You talk about all this experience, but I think teams change from good teams to great teams, or average teams to good teams, with how the old guys progress,” Huskies coach Chris Petersen said.
“We talk about that a lot. I’m just very adamant about that. So I’m anxious to get out there and see those guys that do have experience and have played with us, where their game goes in this next month. I really am anxious to see this.”
Here are five numbers to know about the Huskies.
39
In three years. Browning has pretty much seen and done it all, and is nearing the top of the list for career starts at quarterback. Already at 39, another full season will shatter the school record.
Browning has established himself as one UW top quarterbacks, having passed for over 2,700 yards and 16 touchdowns every season. Although his production ticked down a bit last year—not all his fault, considering receiving corp injuries and Gaskin emerging as a true star—he still posted a career-high 68 percent completion percentage.
“That’s what we’re looking for in Jake: To play the most difficult position in all of sports at a really high, elite level, play after play after play,” Petersen said.
Another milestone in reach: 40 wins. Browning (and the rest of the UW seniors) are sitting on 29 wins, and an 11-win season would make him the first QB in UW history to achieve that mark.
3
Going into last season, the secondary was considered an issue after losing Sidney Jones, Budda Baker and Kevin King. the worry was unfounded; the defensive backfield was still one of the best in the Pac-12. Led by starting cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Jordan Miller, the Huskies held each of their first three opponents under 200 yards passing.
Washington would only have those three games with both of their starting cornerbacks healthy. Murphy broke his foot before UW’s Pac-12 opener at Colorado, missing most of the season. Before he came back, Miller tore his ACL, ending his season early.
The UW secondary continued to be sound, led by safety Taylor Rapp and nickleback Myles Bryant, although it showed cracks in Washington’s comeback win over Utah and their Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.
With the exception of strong safety Ezekiel Turner, everyone is back. The Huskies will be tested early against an Auburn team that returns its entire receiving corp.
51
Gaskin enters 2018 with 4,055 career yards, just 51 shy of the Washington record, held by Napoleon Kaufman. Barring a major surprise, Gaskin, in his third season as the feature back for the Huskies, should easily break that mark Week 1.
After scoring 21 TDs in 2017, Gaskin also owns the UW career touchdown record with 45
If he can break 1,000 yards again in 2018, Gaskin will become the first Pac-12 running back to do so in four seasons, and the 10th ever in college football history.
12
Washington missed 12 kicks last season — three extra-point attempts and nine field goals. It was the worst mark in the Pac-12, a glaring weak spot that haunted the Huskies throughout the season.
Tristan Vizcaino, who held the starting job most of the season, is gone, leaving three kickers on the UW roster. Van Soderberg is the only one to seen any game action, but he had his struggles, going 1-for-3 in 2017, including his nightmare 0-for-2 night in Washington’s upset loss at Arizona State.
Washington also has redshirt freshman Peyton Henry and walk-on freshman Dylan Williams on the roster.
One year later, and the picture doesn’t seem that much clearer.
“We’ve still got work to do,” Petersen said. “That’s a wide open competition.”
49 percent
UW is missing just two receivers from last season, but one of them is Dante Pettis, who accounted for nearly half of the corps’ output. With Brayden Dickey transferring, Washington’s returning wideouts amassed just 49 percent of the receptions in what was by all accounts a down year.
Injuries hit the UW receivers hard. Andre Baccellia missed six of the first nine games, and Chico McClatcher and Quinten Pounds both had seasons cut short by injuries.
Now, all three are expected back healthy, along with Aaron Fuller, who led the Huskies in receiving in the Fiesta Bowl; Ty Jones, who caught seven passes in his first season on Montlake. There are three new faces in Austin Osborne, Trey Lowe, and Marquis Spiker.
“Jake Browning was really pleased with how that whole crew has been working,” Petersen said. “What is going on with receivers and quarterbacks has been good. I’m optimistic and excited to see these guys go.”
