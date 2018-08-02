Jets’ Donahue ‘not proud,’ moving forward after DWI cases

FILE - This is a June 2018 photo of Dylan Donahue of the New York Jets NFL football team. Donahue has pleaded guilty to DWI charges in connection with a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel. Donahue entered the plea Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Weehawken (N.J.) Municipal Court. As part of a plea deal, three other charges were dismissed. Donahue also will have to drive with an ignition interlock device for a year after his license is reinstated. (AP Photo, File) AP