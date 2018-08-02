Vincej back in Tacoma with confidence after surprise start at third for Mariners

Zach Vincej has started 582 games at shortstop in his minor league career, playing over 5,100 innings there since 2012. Pretty much all of his other game experience has been at second base, but he’s always been prepared for different circumstances.
“I’ve been taking a lot of ground balls at third over the past couple of years just in case if something were to happen,” Vincej said at Cheney Stadium before Thursday night’s game.
As it turned out, something did happen, and Wednesday, Vincej got just his second career start at the hot corner — in front of 47,447 fans at Safeco Field.
Vincej got his call up to Seattle while the Rainiers were in New Orleans, coming up to fill in as an emergency infielder when Kyle Seager went on paternity leave. Then, Ryon Healy’s back tightened up, and it was time for Vincej’s second career MLB start.
“It was up in the air, I wasn’t supposed to start that day.” Vincej said. “I just got the call that I was playing; you have to be prepared at all times.”
Playing out of position, Vincej made the one play that came his way, but made more noise at the plate, where he went 2-for-4 with his first career big league RBI.
Listach was busy preparing for his own game as Vincej was playing his, but after hearing about his success, he sent his congratulations to his starting shortstop. He was unaware, though, that Vincej’s run with the Mariners had already ended.
“I said ‘Nice job today, go get you a nice steak dinner tonight, you earned it,’” Listach said. “’ And he goes, ‘Thanks, I’ll see you tomorrow.’ I didn’t know he had gotten sent back down.”
Vincej did get his nice dinner with his fiance before reporting back, though.
“I just enjoyed it and relaxed,” Vincej said. “Nothing too crazy. It was just a good day.”
Now back in Tacoma and patrolling short at Cheney Stadium, Vincej is back with the confidence that only a big-league call-up can bring.
“You get confidence, because you know that you can play up there,” Listach said. “This game is such a negative game as far as the percentage of outs you make.
“Half of this game is confidence. If you think you belong up there, you probably do… If you go up there and have success, you come back here saying, ‘I know I can do it because I just did it.’ It breeds confidence, and confidence is contagious.”
Roster moves
The Tacoma roster is still in a bit of a flux, feeling the repercussions of Seattle’s moves at the trade deadline.
With Vincej back, Ryne Ogren was sent back to short season Single-A Everett. Gordon Beckham cleared waivers, but has yet to report back to Tacoma, leaving the Rainiers with four infielders on the active roster.
Casey Lawrence and Ben Gamel both reported to Tacoma after being sent back from Seattle; Gamel got the start in right field Thursday night. Justin Grimm came back from the disabled list. To clear up space, Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Tucker Healy were released.
