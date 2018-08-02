Judge to hear Nassar’s request that she disqualify herself

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disqualify herself from his appeal of the sentence. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear arguments in her Lansing courtroom Friday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Paul Sancya AP