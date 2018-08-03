Mariners’ Juan Nicasio frustrated by struggles, chronic knee pain. ‘The whole year has been tough’

Juan Nicasio was beside himself while sitting at his locker Friday afternoon at Safeco Field, though not to the extreme of the night before in the Seattle Mariners’ loss. Not like after his fastball drifted into the middle of the plate and Kendrys Morales obliged with a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning.

NIcasio led the National League in appearances a season ago and he’s prided himself all season on wanting to be able to pitch every day, if he can. But he said he’s struggled most all year with chronic pain in his right knee, the same issue that sent him to the disabled list in May.

Nicasio had an MRI on his right knee Friday afternoon and was awaiting the results. He also said he received a cortisone injection earlier in the day and he was unavailable to pitch Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“My knee has been killing me,” Nicasio said. “It’s frustrating for me. It’s hard when you go to the stadium and you just can’t pitch. I like competing and going out there every day and when you can’t and you’re not feeling 100 percent, it’s tough. It’s frustration for me and frustration for the team. It’s hard.”

He said doctors believe it’s caused by two stray pieces of bone in his knee.

“I want to get a second opinion,” Nicasio said. “But what happens, I don’t know. I’ll be talking with my agent. Maybe we need to clean it out. I don’t know.

“It’s just been tough. It’s been a tough year. The whole year has been tough. I try to fight every day but I can’t.”

He said his knee has kept his velocity so inconsistent.

“One day I’m throwing 95-96, one day it’s 92-91,” he said. “It’s up and down and my right knee, I can’t push to home plate sometimes.”

Mariners manager Scott Servais said they would learn later Friday whether it’s something doctors believe Nicasio can play through.

Nicasio entered with one out in the seventh inning of a 2-2 game against the Blue Jays on Thursday. He allowed a single, struck out Justin Smoak on a slider in the dirt and then offered a 95-mph fastball near the middle of the plate to Morales for the go-ahead home run in the Mariners’ 7-3 loss.

That spiked Nicasio’s season earned-run average to 6.00, one year after he had a collective 2.61 ERA between the Pirates, Phillies and Cardinals in 76 appearances. That’s what led to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Mariners this offseason – he was their biggest free-agent signing and was slated to be a key setup reliever in front of Edwin Diaz.

For parts of the season he’s looked like that. In many others he hasn’t.

And that’s not just a Nicasio-only issue. It’s the time of year where there’s plenty of players dealing with nagging injuries, Servais said.

“I think pitchers you are always more sensitive to, especially when it’s a leg issue that could affect how you throw,” Servais said. “You are always a little more cautious with pitchers than you are position players. You’ve seen Nelson Cruz play through a lot of things and Dee with a broken toe and Seager. As long as it’s not going to hurt the team, you got to try to grind through it. I played for a long time and I certainly had plenty of nagging issues and injuries and I always felt it took your focus away from other things and I ended up playing a little better. Everybody is different.

“I don’t look differently on anybody if they can’t play through certain things, but we’re getting to that point in the year where you have to be able to suck it up and go.”

Dee returns

Dee Gordon left Thursday night’s game with a right ankle injury in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t apparently as bad as it looked or could have been.

He said Friday that he was sore, but there was no swelling, so he was back in the lineup leading off and playing second base. Gordon almost pursued college basketball before becoming a two-time All-Star in baseball, so he said he’s dealt with plenty of rolled ankles.

He rolled it heading to second base in the ninth inning to catch a throw from Kyle Seager on a potential double-play ball – a move the former Gold Glove second baseman has done thousands of times in his life. He stepped awkwardly on the base and soon after had the leave the game.

“Never, ever had that happen before – in my life!” Gordon said.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon, center, walks off the field with a trainer, left, and manager Scott Servais, right, after Gordon suffered an injury in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Seattle. The Blue Jays won 7-3. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP

He said he was pleading with Servais to let him walk it off.

“But he’s like, ‘No, you’re out,’” Gordon said. “And I was like, ‘Man, you didn’t even give me a chance.’”

Said Servais: “He said, ‘If you could have given me 10-15 minutes I probably would have been OK.’ At that point, I wasn’t standing there and holding his hand for 15 minutes.”

They were fortunate it wasn’t much worse.

“It was a big relief,” Servais said. “I didn’t want to go home without having some idea of what we were looking at for (Friday). After that, I felt pretty good we’d be able to have him.”

Felix’s role

Felix Hernandez didn’t have Cy Young form in five innings against the Blue Jays on Thursday, when he allowed two runs and two walks with two strikeouts in 92 arduous pitches. But he did give the Mariners a chance to win, leaving with the game tied, 2-2, which is what Servais said they needed out of him going into the start.

But Servais was coy on what that meant for Hernandez’s future in the Mariners’ rotation.

“We’ll see,” he said. “Gotta keep evaluating where we’re at as a team and how he’s feeling and then go from there.”

On tap

Left-hander James Paxton (9-4, 3.49 ERA) faces the Blue Jays for the first time since no-hitting them on May 8. He’ll be opposed by Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada (4-8, 4.90 ERA) at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Safeco Field.

The game will broadcast on Root Sports and 710-AM radio.