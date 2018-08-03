Ben Gamel looking at more consistent at-bats with Rainiers, who could use his help

Back in Tacoma, Ben Gamel isn’t exactly that new a face in the Rainiers clubhouse. After being optioned from Seattle on Wednesday for his third stint in Tacoma, Gamel didn’t have many introductions to make.
“It’s good to see some familiar faces, come out here and try to win some ball games,” Gamel said before the game Friday night at Cheney Stadium.
Even so, Gamel made a good first impression in his first start for the Rainiers Thursday, launching a homer onto Tightwad Hill behind the right field fence, 379 feet long.
Friday, he was back in the starting lineup, leading off again — this time as the designated hitter. Gamel started 11 games for the Mariners in July, entered midway through six more, and started consecutive games just four times. It should be a different story in Tacoma.
“I don’t anticipate him getting too many days off,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach. “He’s here to play. If I can give him a day off, it will probably be against a tough lefty, and the next five days are all righties. So he’ll be playing every day.”
In 72 games, Gamel has had his best year in the big leagues, batting .290 with a .360 on-base percentage and 12 RBIs. Before last night, he had appeared in five games with Tacoma, logging five hits in 18 at-bats.
“I’m willing to do whatever the organization needs me to do,” Gamel said.
The Rainiers will hope that Gamel’s bat can provide a consistent spark to an offense that has desperately needed one; Tacoma has scored more than three runs just twice in its past 11 games.
“I’m excited to be playing every day, and do whatever I can to help the team win,” Gamel said.
Sudden movement
Reliever Chasen Bradford was optioned to Tacoma on Wednesday with Gamel, and reported to Cheney Stadium on Friday.
His stay would end up being measured in hours, not days, as news of Juan Nicasio’s injury and subsequent placement on the disabled list reopened a spot in the Seattle bullpen for Bradford. Because he was replacing an injured player, he didn’t need to spend the otherwise necessary 10 days before come back up.
Bradford’s move left a spot open in Tacoma, almost certainly for Tyler Higgins, who was sent down to Arkansas despite having a sub-1.75 ERA.
The Rainiers also released Dario Alvarez on Friday, after pitching 27 ⅓ innings and amassing a 1.98 ERA.
