Marco Gonzales on players-only meeting: Mariners need to get back to ‘playing to prove people wrong’

Coach Pete Carroll gives more details on Doug Baldwin’s treatment for a knee injury that will keep the Ssahawks’ top WR out for weeks. Carroll says the team has not fear that Baldwin will miss the season opener Sept. 9.
Felix Hernandez pitched five innings and allowed two runs though it took 92 arduous pitches to get through it. He left to a tie game before the Mariners lost, 7-3, to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 2 in a start that figured to determine his role.
Outfielder Cameron Maybin made his Mariners debut on Aug. 1 against the Houston Astros and went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored. He talked about his wild 24 hours getting from Atlanta to Seattle after learning he was traded.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said the Mariners didn't have assets to obtain one of the top starting pitchers on the market, or didn't try for others. He also says struggling Felix Hernandez will be monitored "day-by-day."