Two transactions, 48 hours, and 3,300 flyer miles later, Tyler Higgins is back in Tacoma

In the purest, most scientific sense of the word, Tyler Higgins’ displacement over the past two days has been absolutely zero. At 5 p.m. Thursday, he was in the home clubhouse at Cheney Stadium, and at 5 p.m. Saturday, he was right back in the same place.
But in the 48 hours in between, well, a lot happened.
Following Tacoma’s 6-3 loss to Oklahoma City, Higgins, one of the Rainiers’ best relievers this season, got the surprising news that he had been sent down to Double-A Arkansas. Higgins was due to meet up with the Travelers in Tulsa, packed up all of his belongings, and left SeaTac early Friday afternoon.
He had to stop in Minneapolis, but when he landed, he got another call from upper management.
“I was in a rush, because my flight had been delayed a little bit, so I was running to the other gate, and they were like, ‘Don’t get on that flight,’” Higgins said before Tacoma’s game Saturday night.
With Juan Nicasio going to the disabled list, the Mariners recalled Chasen Bradford from Tacoma, reopening a spot for Higgins. So instead of getting on his flight to Tulsa, the organization sent Higgins another set of tickets, and he got on the first flight back to Seattle.
“It’s funny now,” Higgins said. “It wasn’t so comical then. But I’m back here, so I’m happy. Everything is back to the way I thought it was going to be.”
And in the end, Higgins is on three days’ rest, and good to go Friday. Well, almost.
“My stuff isn’t here,” Higgins said. “We’re trying to get it here as soon as we can. I’ve been trying to call them all day and figure out where it is.”
Higgins isn’t the only pitcher whose had to deal with missing gear. When Darin Gillies was sent down to Travelers, his gear was lost en route Arkansas, and he had to make his first appearance with a random collection of teammates’ uniforms and equipment. But Higgins isn’t quite in the same situation.
“I don’t have my contacts or my glasses,” Higgins said. “Playing catch today was pretty rough.”
Streaking Seth
Seth Mejias-Brean has built up a 13-game hitting streak over the past two weeks, the longest of the season for Tacoma. In that span, he’s hitting .447, and has raised his batting average by 37 points. But it hasn’t been a major change in his swing that has led to his success.
“It’s relaxing a little bit more, and being more direct toward the pitcher, more thinking up the middle than trying to pull it,” Mejias-Brean said. “I think sometimes when I get into slumps, I’m trying to be a bit earlier and trying to use my body a bit more, when that kind of puts me into that slump.”
After starting his streak on contact and directional hitting, Mejias-Brean started to hit for power in Tacoma’s 13-1 blowout of Oklahoma City on Friday, hitting his first home run since June 18.
“It’s good to see his power stroke come back,” manager Pat Listach said.
Part of Mejias-Brean’s success has been due to changes in the lineup around him. With power hitters like Daniel Vogelbach, Ben Gamel, and David Freitas back in Tacoma, he’s found himself a bit lower in the lineup and in easier situations.
“The pressure’s lifted off of you a little more,” Mejias-Brean said. “They’re the big bats in the lineup, and you’re just there to play.”
