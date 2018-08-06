Kam Chancellor thrills fans by appearing at Seahawks training camp for first time since deciding he won’t play because of neck injury

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz broke his bat, but still hit a two-run home run over the center-field wall in the seventh inning as part of the Mariners' 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Coach Pete Carroll gives more details on Doug Baldwin’s treatment for a knee injury that will keep the Ssahawks’ top WR out for weeks. Carroll says the team has not fear that Baldwin will miss the season opener Sept. 9.
Felix Hernandez pitched five innings and allowed two runs though it took 92 arduous pitches to get through it. He left to a tie game before the Mariners lost, 7-3, to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 2 in a start that figured to determine his role.