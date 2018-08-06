Stephen Curry ready to see LeBron James even more often

FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, left, during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland. Curry can only imagine the intensity level of the Lakers-Warriors rivalry now that LeBron James has landed in L.A. After four straight NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two-time defending champion Golden State will get four matchups against James during the regular season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Carlos Osorio AP