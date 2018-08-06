Suspended Robinson Cano begins rehab assignment in Tacoma with a first-base glove

Robinson Cano wore in a red first-base glove while wearing a Tacoma Rainiers baseball cap with a Seattle Mariners warm up shirt. He and Daniel Vogelbach rotated taking ground balls at first during batting practice, a position Cano has never before played.

But this was Cano’s first game of really the next stage in his 14-year career. He had never before been suspended 80 games for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement, he never before had to put on a jersey for Triple-A Tacoma and never before had to try to return to playing professional baseball games under a dark cloud of performance-enhancing drugs.

Monday’s game at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium was his first competitive game since the suspension was announced on May 15, with his return to the Mariners scheduled for Aug. 14.

The last time Cano was in the minor leagues, he was with Double-A Trenton of the New York Yankees system while on a rehab assignment from a strained left hamstring – on Aug. 6, 2006.

So it’s been a while.

And in his first at-bat he sent a single into left field on a 1-2 pitch from right-hander Zach Davies, who was born in Puyallup and is on a rehab assignment trying to return to the Brewers off the disabled list. So this was big-league pitching.

Not that there was any concern about how Cano would handle that..

“It’s probably good for him to get 25-35 at-bats I would say (before returning to the big leagues),” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said before the game. “He might disagree, but that’s just what I’m saying. He might go out and get four hits tonight and say he’s major-league ready.”





Didn't take Robbie long to get that first hit. pic.twitter.com/6tevwNvOsT — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) August 7, 2018

But more important is Cano’s defensive work at both first and third base with a little bit of second, just like he was doing at his complex in the Dominican Republic. Listach said Cano would play first base for as many innings as he wanted on Monday and Cano will be their designated hitter on Tuesday.

He won’t travel with the club to Salt Lake City after Wednesday’s off day, but he could join short-season Single-A Everett for the AquaSox home game Thursday, but the Mariners hadn’t announced that move.

“We all know he can play second base,” Listach said. “But now this is a chance for him to play first and bounce around and take some ground balls at third eventually. It’s been interesting.”

Cano picked a ball out of the dirt on a throw across the field from third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean in the top of the fourth inning. Made that look easy.

Sky Sox manager Rick Sweet, the former Mariners catcher and graduate of Mark Morris High School and Gonzaga University, joked that Mariners manager Scott Servais and general manager Jerry Dipoto called in a favor and asked him to bat all right-handed hitters in the Sky Sox lineup with Cano at first base. He did have all right-handed hitters in his lineup, which figured to mean fewer line drives right at Cano.

Cano has played 1,995 games at second base in his career, 48 at designated hitter and one at shortstop in 2013 when he still played for the New York Yankees.





But after taking a few batted balls before the game at first base, he then trotted over to second base and outfielder Ben Gamel soon after delivered him his trusty teal and blue second base glove.

That first base glove of his was apparently given to him by fellow Dominican Albert Pujols.

Cano flashed his typical million-dollar smile, said his finger is 100 percent after it fractured when he was hit by a pitch on May 13. He touted how hard he had worked in the Dominican Republic over the past month to make his smooth swings in pregame batting practice look like he had never missed a game.

“He knows his job is to play baseball,” Listach said. “He came in today and he got here early. He didn’t know where to go, so I showed him the clubhouse and welcomed him in. But he’s ready to play.”

He also delivered a pregame spread of Popeyes chicken for his teammates after trying to hit homers over the right-field wall and to Foss High School’s football practice up the hill behind it during pregame batting practice.

Robinson Cano signs autographs before his first rehab start with the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Cano was suspended 80 games on May 15, 2018 after testing positive for a banned substance. He is expected to return to the Seattle Mariners on August 14.

For the most part this was a familiar setting for Cano. He had played with all these Rainiers in spring training aside from backup catcher Cameron Rupp, and he was warming up with Vogelbach and Gamel before the game.

Listach said it reminded him of when he played with Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Robin Yount with the Brewers.

“My eyes were open wide all year just watching how they go about their business,” Listach said. “Some of these guys here will be in awe just watching the mere abilities he has on defense and with the bat.”

Cano received a loud ovation when his name was announced before walking into the batter’s box for the first time.

TJ Navilio had been with his son and his son’s friends at the Seattle Seahawks training camp when he heard that Cano would be playing in Tacoma, so he trekked south.

“He’s one of my favorite players, so I wanted to get out to watch him play,” Navilio said.

Blair Starcevich was there with his wife and baby, wearing a T-shirt with Cano’s face on it. Starcevich, like most Mariners fans, was more concerned with Cano’s future production than any past transgressions.

“He’s had 80 games to think about it. I hope it doesn’t affect him too much,” Starcevich said.

“I still back him. Everyone makes mistakes. I wish he would have been more up-front initially… but (it’s) water under the bridge.”

As for Cano’s future as an icon and his legacy, reactions were much more mixed. Charlene Moore, a regular at Cheney Stadium, could only be so forgiving.

“I hope the fans don’t give him a hard time,” Moore said. “He’s made a mistake, he’s paid for it. He won’t be in the Hall of Fame now because of it. He’s definitely paid a price for what he did, and we need him back for the offense.”

Greg Norman, who has been collecting autographs outside Cheney Stadium for over a decade, thought Cano would now be tied to the likes of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. But Doug Mitchem, whose first minor league game in Tacoma was a Tacoma Giants game in 1960, is like most other fans – more focused on the present, especially with the recent slide the Mariners have been in.

“If he’s our late-season addition, well, good for us, but we’ll wait and see on that,” Mitchem said.

But about playing first base ...

The Mariners see Cano playing every day when he does return now that Dee Gordon is entrenched at second. So that means splitting some time at first base with Ryon Healy, at third with Kyle Seager and still the occasional game at second base as well as designated hitter when Nelson Cruz needs a break.

Servais told reporters in Texas that Cano looked good working with bench coach Manny Acta in drills at first and third when Cano arrived in Seattle from the Dominican over the weekend.

“It’s one thing to hit a guy some ground balls, it’s another thing to see it live off the bat in a game situation,” Servais said. “And reacting to things at first base – it’s getting the glove to the bag, it’s picking the ball out of the dirt, it’s handling the bunt plays, it’s being in the right spot on the cutoffs. There’s more that goes into it than just putting a guy over there who rakes. There’s a lot.”

But Cano is lauded for his strong throwing arm at second base and how smooth he makes it look – which is why he has two Gold Gloves at second base. Servais things those transfer over to first and third.

“It’s different when the ball is coming off the bat to the left side, it’s got different spin on it, stuff like that,” Servais said. “But his hands are good and certainly he can throw. He’s got as good of a throwing arm as any second baseman in the league, for sure. That should help if he’s across the diamond from third or starting a double play at first base.”

Kyle Seager, a Gold Glove third baseman who has solidified that position for the Mariners since 2011, was asked Sunday about his reaction to hearing Cano was working at third.

“I mean, it’s not a bad thing,” Seager said. “Anything we can do to get him in the lineup is going to be a good thing. The situation that we’re in, we got to get to the playoffs, first and foremost. But having that versatility is going to help everybody.”

And Ryon Healy after a game on July 22 was asked about potentially splitting time with Cano at first base.

“All I can do is go out there and be Ryon Healy,” he said. “This is not the first time this has happened to me or to anyone else on this team. I want to help this team win every single day whether I’m in the lineup or not and I’m going to figure out a way to do that when Cano comes back or whatever. I don’t care. I want to win and I want to go where this team hasn’t gone before.

“And I know I’m going to be a part of that. I’m excited for that opportunity and my job is to make their job as hard as possible when that opportunity comes.”