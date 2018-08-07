Pete Carroll on his offensive line, rookie T Jamarco Jones being a star of Seahawks camp

Robinson Cano played his first game since his 80-game drug suspension that has kept him from the Seattle Mariners. He returns on Aug. 14, but he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Highlights courtesy of Tacoma Rainiers.
Cal Phipps was traveling over 160 mph when he got cut off driving the U-1918 Oberto Beef Jerky hydroplane in Sunday's finals of the Albert Lee Appliance Cup on Lake Washington. Phipps flipped 60 feet in the air before landing safely.
Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz broke his bat, but still hit a two-run home run over the center-field wall in the seventh inning as part of the Mariners' 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Coach Pete Carroll gives more details on Doug Baldwin’s treatment for a knee injury that will keep the Ssahawks’ top WR out for weeks. Carroll says the team has not fear that Baldwin will miss the season opener Sept. 9.