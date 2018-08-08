Errors, injuries ... and a lot of Rangers runs. Ugly, ugly day for Mariners for another series loss

You decide – what was worse about this?
That Marco Gonzales allowed a career-high 12 hits and seven runs a day after Felix Hernandez allowed a career-high 11 runs?
That the Seattle Mariners offense scored two runs in six innings against their former starter, Yovani Gallardo, equipped with a 6.51 ERA over eight starts entering the day.
Or that after two errors on Kyle Seager led to four runs the night before, Seager then committed one error and one big mental error for a couple more runs in this one?
And none of that is to mention Ryon Healy exited after the fifth inning with a heat-related illness, then newly acquired reliever Sam Tuivailala was helped off of the field with a strained right Achilles after helping get Rougned Odor out in a rundown between third and home.
Unsurprisingly after all of that the Mariners lost, 11-7, despite a late rally on Wednesday in scorching Arlington, Texas, as Seattle has now lost its past four consecutive series.
“We need to get it turned around,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters afterward. “People are frustrated and ticked off and all that other stuff. Today just a lot of things went wrong in the ball game.
“To fight back like we did and in a pretty good spot and to not keep it going was pretty frustrating.”
The last time the Mariners (65-50) won a series was against the White Sox out of the All-Star break. Since July 5, the Mariners have a 1-1-7 series record (9-18 game record).
And back-to-back ugly losses against the Rangers.
The growing problem for these struggling Mariners is the American League standings. They’ve gone from a double-digit lead over the Oakland Athletics for the final American League wild card near the end of June to three games back.
The good news for the Mariners is they have 10 games each remaining until the season ends Sept. 30 (approaching fast) against both the Astros and the A’s, so they could make up ground fast if they figure out how to escape this funk.
But that also means they could fall fast, too, starting with a four-game series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday with James Paxton facing Justin Verlander for the opener.
After that it’s three games at Oakland, three at home against the Dodgers, three more home games against the Astros and three at the Arizona Diamondbacks the next five series.
Tough stretch – and they really could have used this one.
Wednesday’s game all started with another error on Kyle Seager at third base – the third for him in the past two games.
Well, actually, it started with the Mariners taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jean Segura, in his first game after taking Tuesday off, drew a walk, reached second on a wild pitch and scored on Mitch Haniger’s RBI single.
Then the Rangers took off.
Rougned Odor singled, Elvin Andrus hit a double and a run scored when Seager misplayed a hop on Adrian Beltre’s ground ball, which deflected off of Seager to Segura.
Seager had committed one error over his previous 22 games before this series.
The run was earned to Gonzales, though, and so was the next one when Joey Gallo singled before he hit two homers off of Gonzales as part of his four RBI.
And after an RBI double play in the sixth inning from Willie Calhoun gave the Rangers a 7-2 lead.
Gallardo, who pitched for the Mariners last season, had almost twice the ERA Gonzales had entering the game, but he allowed three hits and two runs in six innings to Gonzales’ career-high seven runs and career-high 12 hits allowed in five innings. The Rangers were on the 26-year-old most all day.
Remember the early-season 2018 Mariners? The ones who made a living off of late rallies, clutch hitting and one-run victories?
This one had a spark of that.
The Mariners scored four runs in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 7-6.
Mike Zunino, who was hitting .324 over his previous 10 games, hit a homer in the fifth inning. He hit another solo shot in the ninth for the third homer in the past two games he’s played.
Cameron Maybin got the scoring in the top of the seventh started with an RBI infield single. Segura followed with a two-out, two-run single before Haniger’s second RBI single – his first multi-RBI game since July 10.
So, back to ball game, even with Healy and Tuivailala out of the game.
And the Mariners turned to their newly acquired lefty specialist from the Minnesota Twins, 35-year-old Zach Duke, to pitch the seventh inning against a lefty heavy Rangers bottom of the order.
But lefty Ronald Guzman hit an RBI double of him. Then lefty Willie Calhoun hit an RBI double off of him. Then switch-hitting Jurickson Profar (from the right side) added another RBI double.
So 10-6, Rangers lead.
Duke since arriving with the Mariners on July 31 has allowed four hits in seven at-bats (.571 batting average) against lefties and has allowed four runs after the Mariners designated their previous lefty specialist, Marc Rzepczynski, for assignment earlier in the year (he’s now with Triple-A Tacoma).
Then, to top this ugly series off, Seager got a ground ball from Elvis Andrus with two outs in that seventh inning, ran to third, stepped on it and jogged off … only that was not a force play with Profar at second and no one at first.
Profar was safe at third, and Seager shook his head when Beltre then followed with an RBI single.
So 11-6, Rangers lead.
What a day.
Tuivailala exits
Right-hander Sam Tuivailala caught the ball during a rundown between third and home trying to get Rougned Odor in the sixth inning, but his foot gave and he quickly under-hand tossed it to Zunino.
Tuivailala remained on the ground while being looked at by trainers and then had to be helped off without putting weight on his right foot.
It was later learned he strained his Achilles tendon. He was in a walking boot after the game and was heading for the airport to fly back to Seattle instead of joining the team in Houston. The Mariners will be able to make a corresponding move to take his place on the active roster once they send Tuivailala, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals just before the trade deadline, to the disabled list.
Healy ill
Ryon Healy told reporters that he threw up in the dugout and was dizzy. He left with what the Mariners said was a heat-related illness after the fifth inning.
The first baseman said that he wasn’t feeling well Wednesday morning and it got worse during the game.
Comments