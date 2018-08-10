TNT’s Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, thought of Seahawks’ preseason opener vs Colts

Seattle Seahawks rookie TE Will Dissly says he's glad to stay in Seattle after spending four years playing at UW. He caught two passes at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
Seattle Seahawks rookie corner Tre Flowers recaps first NFL game, talks about covering T.Y. Hilton and playing against Andrew Luck at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
Seattle Seahawks rookie LB Shaquem Griffin discusses his first NFL game, while veteran teammate Bobby Wagner jokes with him from behind reporters at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
Rookie cornerback Tre Flowers (37) signs autographs Friday at team headquarters in Renton. In the video, News Tribune’s Gregg Bell discusses how Flowers might fare vs Indy QB Andrew Luck in the Seahawks’ preseason opener Thursday night.
Robinson Cano played his first game since his 80-game drug suspension that has kept him from the Seattle Mariners. He returns on Aug. 14, but he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Highlights courtesy of Tacoma Rainiers.
Cal Phipps was traveling over 160 mph when he got cut off driving the U-1918 Oberto Beef Jerky hydroplane in Sunday's finals of the Albert Lee Appliance Cup on Lake Washington. Phipps flipped 60 feet in the air before landing safely.
Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz broke his bat, but still hit a two-run home run over the center-field wall in the seventh inning as part of the Mariners' 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.